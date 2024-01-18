PM Images

This week, updated economic information was released as CPI increased to 3.4% from 3.1% in December. The Core CPI print came in at 3.9%, which was a decline from 4% in November. Outside CPI, the producer price inflation rate declined by 0.1% in December as goods cost dropped for the third consecutive month by 0.4% as diesel prices declined by 12.4%. While there was a slight dip in the middle of the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.58% over the past week, while the Nasdaq increased by 2.6%. All eyes will be on the Fed as the next meeting on January 31st is rapidly approaching. CME Group is projecting that there is a 94.8% chance that rates will remain unchanged, and if this is the outcome, I would consider it a win. I want to get through the next meeting without a surprise increase, especially since some of the Fed members may get spooked with CPI ticking up in December. The last thing that the Fed wants is to see inflation increase after taking rates to the highest level in decades and coming so close to a soft landing. Even though there is a 76.9% chance that rates will get cut at the March meeting, I still think May is the more likely scenario at this point, especially with the most recent economic data. No matter what, I will continue to allocate capital each week and build out the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

I can't believe 150 weeks have passed by, and I have now allocated $15,000 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. For some people, this is a lot of money, and for others, it isn't. In addition to building out a dividend portfolio from the ground up, I wanted to show younger or beginning investors that it's never too early to start saving for your future. No matter how much capital you can save, if you stick with it, you may be surprised at how much it can grow over time. 2024 is off to a good start as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished up 8.51% ($1,276.84) on invested capital with a balance of $16,276.84. This was a strong week as $41.89 in dividend income was generated. Week 150 was reader suggestion week, and I took a reader suggestion from a while back that remained on my watchlist and to which I have been paying closer attention. The week 150 addition was Starbucks (SBUX), and I am happy to be a shareholder in a company that I spend money with. The combination of adding Starbucks and reinvesting the generated dividend income increased my forward projected dividend income by $6.27 (0.48%) to $1,322.77, which is a forward yield of 8.13%. I am excited to see where things go in 2024, as there is going to be a lot of dividend income being generated and reinvested as new capital is allocated each week.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio since inception

I appreciate all the comments, and sometimes I will address certain things in the weekly articles in addition to the comment section. Last week, someone indicated that I was going about this portfolio incorrectly and that I should concentrate on several high-quality companies rather than diversify across many low-quality companies.

I am building this portfolio to fit my specific objectives of generating reoccurring dividend income while mitigating downside risk. Even the best companies get sold off from time to time. For example, Meta Platforms (META) went from $382 to around $90 in the span of roughly 13 months, while Amazon (AMZN) fell from $183 in the middle of November 2021 to around $84 at the end of December 2022. The way I am mitigating my downside risk and the risk from dividend cuts is through diversification. Intel (INTC) of all companies fell on hard times, and while its rebounded over 55% in the past year, it was forced to cut its annual dividend by -64.86% from $1.48 per share to $0.52. This came after almost 2 decades of dividend growth and hundreds of billions in of profits. The best way for me to mitigate my risk is by diversifying across different industries while adding ETFs and CEFs. This may not be the best methodology for some people, and that's fine. My preference for this portfolio is to create extreme diversification as I am not in a competition to beat or replicate the returns from the S&P. This is a specific portfolio with specific objectives, and this is how I am building it out. Looking at the chart below, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has delivered on my objectives no matter the macroeconomic cycle or what geopolitical tensions have arisen.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $377.76 (28.56%)

ETFs $297.92 (22.52%)

REITs $262.21 (19.82%)

CEFs $231.38 (17.49%)

BDCs $153.50 (11.60%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 2 weeks in 2024, I have collected $73.99 from 28 dividends. This is 7.58% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 4.24% of the dividends produced.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished strong in 2023, and I am looking to generate $1,500 of dividend income in 2024 while getting to the point where I never dip below $100 of monthly dividend income being generated.

The first 2 weeks in January have finished, and I still have another 12 days of dividends being generated to close out the month. November was the first time that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $100 of dividend income in a single month after missing the $100 mark in October by $0.38. Reaching $100 again in December fell short as the Dividend Havretsing Portfolio generated $92.38 from its dividends. After the first 2 weeks of January and generating $73.99 it certainly feels like the $100 is going to be shattered. We're going to have to see what occurs, but I have a good feeling that this is the beginning of triple-digit monthly income on an ongoing basis.

The Dividend Tracker is indicating that another good week of dividend income will be generated the week of the 15th. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is projected to generate roughly $18.53 of dividend income next week and roughly $121.38 for the month of January. When I look through all of the dividends that are supposed to be generated, I get even more optimistic that the days of double-digit monthly income are a thing of the past. Only time will tell, and once this goal is accomplished, the long road to quadruple-digit monthly income begins.

The Dividend Tracker

I've got some work to do. There are still 29 positions that are generating at least 1 additional share through their dividends on an annual basis, which is driving an estimated $99.06 of forward dividend income. I am working on getting more positions over the line and into the green sector of the table below. Eventually, I would like to have every position generating at least 1 share on an annual basis, but that will take years to accomplish. For 2024 I will do what I can to move a bunch of these companies in the correct direction. I have no sequence that I will be following, but I have a feeling that over the next few months, the table below will look substantially different.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

REITs ticked up a bit and are still a bit over the 20% sector threshold I am trying to stick to. It's been difficult for me not to add to Starwood Property Trust (STWD) or Realty Income (O) at their current prices, but I am trying to get this sector under 20%. My cash position increased to $200.93 this week, but there could be a few dollars that need to be reinvested, sometimes it's on a lag. Either way, I plan on adding to my cash position and have been thinking about putting it in an ETF comprised of short-term T-bills rather than holding it in the sweep account. We will see what happens. The more I think about it, if Apple (AAPL) sells off into earnings and gets to around $175 or so, I may use the cash to start a position in AAPL.

Individual equities now represent 37.71 % of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.56% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 62.29% of the portfolio and generate 71.44% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs.

Altria Group (MO) is back on the move again, as it has retaken the top spot in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio from Verizon (VZ). AT&T (T) was also kicked out of the 10th spot after making it back onto the top-10 list by the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Outside of the top-3, the positions are really starting to flatten out, and I think that as time progresses, this will continue to occur. I am tempted to add to Altria Group and Verizon going into earnings, so we will see how the top-10 looks over the next several weeks.

Thanks for the feedback on the deeper dive into the top-10 holdings. I wish I had the time to do this for every position, but it's a lot to keep up with. If I could figure out how to automate this it would be great, but until then, I think I am only going to provide these statistics for the top-10 holdings.

I have allocated $4,842.89 to the top 10 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and they have generated $490.87 in dividend income. Overall, these positions have generated 10.14% of my original investment from their dividend income. These positions are now worth $5,455.70, which is an ROI of $612.81 or 12.65%. These positions are projected to generate $458.18 in annualized income, which is a forward yield of 9.46%. The top-10 holdings within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio represent 33.61% of the total portfolio value while contributing 34.64% of the total dividend income being generated.

Week 150 additions

In week 150, which was Reader Suggestion week, I added Starbucks (SBUX) to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I wrote a dedicated article on Starbucks outlining my investment thesis, which can be read by clicking here.

Starbucks

I think that Starbucks has a long-term opportunity to generate additional profitability as the coffee market expands. From 2024 to 2029, the coffee market is expected to grow at a 4.72% CAGR from $132.13 billion to $166.39 billion.

Starbucks opened 816 net new stores in their 2024 Q4, bringing their total stress for the 2023 fiscal year to 38,038. Starbucks is still expanding their global footprint, which should lead to top and bottom-line growth for years to come.

Starbucks issued strong guidance for 2024, which included their global comp growth to be 5-7%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend over the past 13 years at a 20% CAGR. Adding Starbucks at a 2.45% yield and paying 19 times 2025 EPS works for me.

Next Week Gameplan

Next week I am considering adding to my positions of Brystol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Altria Group (MO), JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), and Morgan Stanley (MS). We will see what occurs; ultimately, I would love to add to all of them, but working with a budget of $100 doesn't allow me to do so. I really like Brystol Myers and Altria going into earnings, so that could be an interesting combination.

Conclusion

After 150 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is going strong. I can't predict the future, and the underlying portfolio has been able to withstand many different obstacles along the way. I think that the powers of compounding are really going to start being noticeable as more dividend income is being reinvested on a continuous basis. It's hard to complain when you're up $1,276.84, and the portfolio generates $1,322.77 in forward dividend income. I am excited to continue adding capital to this portfolio and documenting the process. Looking at the chart below, the forward dividend income has come a long way, and roughly $25 per week is now being generated. Please leave all of your comments and suggestions below as I try to interact with everyone in the comment section.