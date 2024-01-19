Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CEF Weekly Commentary | Swap Some MAIN Bonds?

Jan. 19, 2024 8:00 AM ETNBB, RA, PCN, PDO, PFN, BGB, WEA, BTA, NMZ, ECC, ASGI, USA, ASG, GLV, MEGI, DMF, ECC.PR.D, ECCC, ECCV, ECCW, ECCX
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Macro markets saw positive movement, with the S&P 500 up 1.81% and bonds performing well.
  • The PPI report offset slightly hot CPI, leaving uncertainty about how the Fed will respond to rising inflation figures.
  • PIMCO Corp & Inc Strat (PCN), a fund I've been high on for some time, has gone parabolic. There was a recommendation from a Seeking Alpha author that likely drove.
  • MAIN 2029 bonds look like a screaming deal here so I made a relatively small partial swap from my large 2026 bonds to the 2029s. I still hold a lot of the 2026s though.

Exchange information and data with internet cloud technology.FTP(File Transfer Protocol) files receiver and computer backup copy. File sharing isometric.

Galeanu Mihai

Macro Picture

Markets reverted back to a winning week with the S&P 500 up 1.81%, Nasdaq up 3.09%, and Dow up 0.34%. Small caps lost fractionally. Bonds did well with the Agg up +0.71%, munis up fractionally, and credit up 1.04%.

The Yield Hunting Core Income Portfolio System

  • Are you afraid of equities at these lofty valuations?
  • Do you want to create a monthly paycheck for yourself with less risk?
  • Have you been interested in Closed End Funds but never investigated further?

Well, Yield Hunting can help you construct a core bond portfolio, either to expand your fixed income side of your portfolio, or simply reduce risk. Check out our marketplace service that helps investors structure their non-equity portfolios and gear it for maximum income production without taking excessive risks.

Right now we're running a 20% Sale AND Free Trials!

SUBSCRIBE RISK FREE NOW

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.83K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBB--
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
RA--
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
PCN--
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PDO--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
PFN--
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.