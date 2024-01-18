Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CleanSpark's Overvaluation Explained

Summary

  • CleanSpark's conservative 200% upside has been fully realized in just 6 months and is now overvalued.
  • CLSK's 45% overvaluation, potential 28% dilution, and diminishing yield from expansion efforts make its downside risks greater than the upside potential.
  • The excessive risk from the halving event further adds to the existing company-level downside side.
  • The Company's path to becoming the biggest Bitcoin mining company could be a journey that investors can't enjoy.

Bitcoins with a pickaxe

Sibani Das

Introduction

In our previous article, we presented our thesis that projected CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to do the following:

  1. 24% shareholder dilution to fund its 16 EH/s expansion plans
  2. 2x potential return from $428mil market cap to $1.27bn market cap

This article was written by

Made Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Comments (3)

Business Breakdown profile picture
Business Breakdown
Today, 5:18 AM
Comments (55)
Easily the best BTC miner there is. $IREN and $BITF could come close though.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 5:10 AM
Comments (1.08K)
Absolutely Disagree with this write-up completely, CLSK along with MARA are 2 of the Best miners,both have just incredible Upside ahead with where I see Bitcoin heading,I have also been adding all I can on this pullback.. all of course in my opinion
N
NunezBujan
Today, 5:00 AM
Comments (19)
Terrible article. They have already announced dilution recently at share prices +$10 for 60k Bitmain S21’s due in April this year. So thats been funded with shares above $10….further preparing for the halving. The 6EH which is coming online by the end of Jan24 will further enable Clsk to hoard more bitcoin. If btc price stays +$40k, then CLSK will be making around 20m profit after costs +SG&A until the halving. At halving, revenue will get divided in 2, but clsk will have more EH coming online, and its likely that some other less efficient miners will go bust
