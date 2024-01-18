Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Don't Buy The Negativity, Bank of America Is A Buy

Jan. 18, 2024 5:02 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC) StockWFC
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.3K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America reported profits of over $3 billion in the fourth quarter, falling short of expectations.
  • The bank saw growth in its loan and deposit segments, despite a drop in net interest income.
  • The outlook for 2024 looks positive for BAC, as long as the economy avoids a recession.

Bank of America sign against blue sky

J. Michael Jones

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) reported earnings for the fourth quarter on Friday that fell short of expectations, but the bank still reported profits for the last quarter in the amount of more than $3 billion.

Bank

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.3K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Herbert 5223 profile picture
Herbert 5223
Today, 5:30 AM
Comments (2.64K)
Agree, BAC should rise to about $40 over the next 6 quarters. The much feared recession already occurred during COVID and so the likelihood of another one soon is low if Fed remains on hold. However, if the Fed resumes increasing the Fed Funds rate, then a recession is much more likely and BAC would not do well over fears of increased credit losses.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.