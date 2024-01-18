Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway: All-Time High Presents A Good Selling Opportunity

Summary

  • It is not easy to believe, but the iconic Berkshire Hathaway underperformed the broader U.S. stock market over the last multiple years.
  • The company confronts a myriad of risks and uncertainties, ranging from those associated with the overall health of the economy to company-specific concerns, such as significant leadership transition risks.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is overvalued, and I consider the premium to be unfair given all the risks and uncertainties the company is facing.

Investment thesis

My valuation analysis suggests Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) stock is overvalued. However, the overvaluation is not dramatic, especially for an iconic company like BRK. But if we add context to all the risks and uncertainties BRK is facing

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Comments (6)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (11.01K)
Since 1999 I wonder how much it would have cost me had a heard or read something that said sell BRK.. long time holder.. I appreciate the cash and under performance in a market like the MAG 7.. so many people have forgotten the 2000-2010.. flat decade... those are the decades and times you wanna own BRK. I will wait for the next period like that...
n
nashman
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (1.81K)
Berkshire isn't overvalued at all. The current high range is 1.7 BV over the last several years would that. BTW, who trades Berkshire ?
n
nashman
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (1.81K)
lol
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (2.85K)
Your evaluation does focus on the correct metric when you compare their value to earnings but your calculations are way off. Compare the earnings to your analysis and your off substantially. Insurance just had premium increases. Railroad traffic is up slightly from last year. Energy continues to be a solid business. Investments were strong in the fourth quarter. Therefore earnings will be strong when they report in two weeks. Recently they purchased the rest of Pilot, increased their Japanese investments, and I’m guessing will buyback some shares this quarter. As well as increased their position in OXY. All these bode well for the future. It’s obvious by your lack of detail that you don’t regularly study the company. In two weeks we will see a company that is doing quite well with a P/E closer to 15 than your stated 18.
i
1988investor
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (317)
Don’t think it is ever a sell.
m
mengedal
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (63)
With respect, I believe that BRK.B deserves a premium - not least during times like these with elevated (macro) risk. I am basing my thinking on primarily two aspects of BRK.B; the first is the huge cash pile, which will protect the company during recessions and the like, and the second is the phantastically robust operating companies, which will continue to generate FCF also during economic downturns.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

