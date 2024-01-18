Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

My valuation analysis suggests Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) stock is overvalued. However, the overvaluation is not dramatic, especially for an iconic company like BRK. But if we add context to all the risks and uncertainties BRK is facing and forget about the company's unmatched reputation, I doubt the stock deserves any premium. There is extreme uncertainty regarding life after Warren Buffett, and I believe that the fact the company is not allocating its massive cash pile into new investments is mainly due to succession uncertainties. About one-fifth of the company's market capitalization is represented by the investment in Apple, the stock that faced several analyst downgrades in the new 2024 year. The company's financial performance kept up well in 2023, but this was due to the resilience of the U.S. economy and a strong stock market rally, which allowed BRK to record tens of billions in capital gains. I expect 2024 to be different as the U.S. economy will highly likely cool down as a result of the lagging effect of the Fed's tight monetary policy, and the U.S. Presidential election will add a layer of political uncertainty over the stock market. Despite all the risks and uncertainties, the stock currently trades very close to an all-time high, which makes BRK.B a "Sell".

Company information

Berkshire Hathaway operates as a conglomerate, which owns various subsidiaries across diversified industries such as insurance, railroads, utilities, energy, manufacturing, and retailing. As of the latest reporting date, BRK had over $300 billion invested in equity securities with large stakes in Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO), American Express (AXP), and Chevron (CVX).

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Insurance and manufacturing businesses combined generated more than half of BRK's consolidated revenue in FY 2022.

Financials

The company delivered a 6% revenue CAGR, which is solid given the company's large scale. Profitability metrics were very volatile over the last decade, with the operating margin varying between -7.3% and 32.9%. Since the company holds a substantial portion of assets as public equity investments, it is important to understand that stock market fluctuations have a massive effect on its profitability. For example, BRK recorded a $68 billion loss on investments in FY 2022 and a $79 billion gain in FY 20221.

Berkshire's capital allocation approach is prudent, with shallow leverage and ample liquidity. The company had over $157 billion in cash as of September 30, around $32 billion higher than the total debt. BRK does not pay dividends to shareholders but conducts substantial stock buybacks. The company repurchased stock worth almost $60 billion in FY2020-2022.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 4, when the company topped consensus estimates. Consolidated revenue was around $12 billion higher than expectations and grew by an impressive 21% YoY. The adjusted EPS followed the top line and expanded from $3.53 to $4.96.

Overall, the performance for the full-year FY 2023 is expected by consensus estimates to be solid, with a 4% revenue growth and a massive 27% EPS expansion. However, it is important to understand that this year was quite favorable for Berkshire due to the massive stock market rally and the massive resilience demonstrated by the U.S. economy in 2023.

I want to zoom out again and look at the company's return on invested capital [ROIC] 5-year median over the last decade. As we can see, the metric has been quite stable over the last ten years, with a spike in 2021, which I associate with a big pandemic-fueled rally in the stock market. As the stock market's movements moderated, the ROIC returned to normal. I would also like to underline that the current level of 6.6% is around 40 basis points lower than pre-pandemic levels.

I have emphasized readers' attention on the relationship between ROIC and the stock market because now I want to underline the key risk that I see for BRK. As of September 30, the fair value of Berkshire's investment in Apple has been at almost $157 billion, which is almost one-fifth of the company's market capitalization. About a month ago, I wrote a bearish thesis about AAPL, describing in detail why I believe this stock is poised to decline in the foreseeable future. This bearish thesis aged well so far as Apple's start of 2024 was weak, and the stock got multiple downgrades from Wall Street analysts. That said, potential BRK investors should remember that 20% of Berkshire's market cap is exposed to the company with the weakening sentiment around the stock.

It is also important to admit that without the company's iconic superstar capital allocators, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, who passed away last year, Berkshire likely would not have been as popular and well-known as it is now. That said, it is crucial to understand that without the company's equity investments, Berkshire is a conglomerate that is vastly exposed to cyclical sectors of the U.S. economy. With delivering a resilient 2023, the U.S. economy is poised to start cooling down in 2024 as interest rates are still high and the cooling effect of the tight monetary policy is always lagging. I am a big fan of the business cycle theory and pay a lot of attention to switches in their stages. According to Fidelity, the U.S. business cycle is currently at the late expansion stage, meaning that the contraction [recession] phase is becoming closer.

Fidelity

The subsequent substantial risk of investing in Berkshire is a sensitive topic, but the elephant in the room cannot be ignored: Mr. Buffett's age, who will celebrate his 94th birthday on August 30. Please do not misunderstand me; Warren Buffett is my idol. I sincerely hope for his continued stewardship of Berkshire for long years ahead, but the unfortunate passing of Charlie Munger last year is a harsh reminder of the impermanence of even the most iconic figures. There is a high uncertainty regarding how successful the leadership transition will be in Berkshire. It is challenging to assess the premium embedded in Berkshire's nearly $800 billion market cap solely due to Mr. Buffett's leadership, but I believe it will likely be substantial.

Valuation

BRK.B rallied by 14% over the last 12 months, which lagged behind the S&P 500 by a notable margin. The company does not pay dividends, so I have to go deep into valuation ratios. For a highly diversified conglomerate with extensive exposure of earnings to fluctuations in the stock market, I believe that the P/E and P/B ratios are the most reliable ones to assess BRK's valuation. Since BRK is a unique company with a massive scale and stellar track record of outperforming the broader stock market, I ignore peer analysis and compare current multiples to historical averages.

As we can see, BRK trades at a 50 basis point higher forward P/E than the last three years' average, indicating overvaluation. Applying a 17.97 multiple to the projected consensus FY 2024 EPS of $18.39 gives me the stock's fair value of $330. This is about 9% lower than the current share price.

Now, let me cross-check with the price-to-book ratio. BRK's historical P/B average is 1.393, substantially lower than the current levels. As of the latest reporting date, the company's net assets were around $534 billion. Applying a 1.393 P/B ratio here gives me the business's fair value of $743 billion. This is around 6% lower than the current market cap.

To sum up, BRK.B looks overvalued from the perspectives of both P/E and P/B ratios on average by 8%. That said, my target price for the stock is $330. I also want to emphasize that the stock currently trades 20% higher than in late 2021, when there was a very loose monetary policy in the U.S. and no major ongoing military conflicts worldwide. Lastly, 2024, being a U.S. Presidential election year, will introduce an additional layer of economic uncertainty, potentially exerting pressure on the premiums paid for stocks.

Risks to consider

Betting against Warren Buffett, the person known as one of the most successful investors of all time, is risky. Buffett's track record of success as an investor over several decades made his reputation intact. Rumors about stocks that interest Buffett often lead to a price surge due to his influential reputation. For example, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) became the best-performing S&P500 stock in 2022 mainly because Mr. Buffett increased Berkshire's stake in this company starting in March 2022. On the other hand, it is crucial to underline that even with such a massive influence and reputation, Berkshire has not outpaced the broader U.S. market over the last decade.

In recent years, the stock market's short-term movements have become much more dependent on sentiment and hot headlines, which makes a sharp upswing for BRK.B possible. The stock is considered a safe harbor during times of macro turmoil, which we witnessed in 2022 when BRK.B demonstrated +3.3% compared to the -18.1% demonstrated by the S&P 500 during the same year. That said, if fear prevails in the stock market due to a significant adverse catalyst, like a recession, there is a possibility that the elevated demand for Berkshire's shares will push the stock price up.

Bottom line

To conclude, BRK.B is a "Sell". I realize all the risks of betting against an icon like Warren Buffett, but the stock underperformed the broader market over the last ten years. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is around 8% overvalued, and I think that BRK.B does not deserve such a premium at the moment, given all the risks and uncertainties. The fact that the stock is close to an all-time high provides a good opportunity to take profits and move on.