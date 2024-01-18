Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Elbit Systems Is Much Too Risky

Jan. 18, 2024 5:49 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Stock
Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
Summary

  • From an ESG perspective, Elbit Systems carries too much risk, even by the standards of the weapons industry.
  • The company’s name has been linked to controversial weapons, human rights violations, and overall poor business conduct.
  • The management's efforts at better profitability and long-term growth are being undermined by the mounting pressure for divestment.

Protesters Target Israeli-Owned Defence Firm In Oldham

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

Responsible investing being one of my twin areas of interest, I write mostly about companies that are champions of sustainability in their respective industries. Occasionally I cover ESG laggards and firms with intrinsically high ESG risks. Elbit Systems (

Analyst. I cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

