Pfizer: CEO Bets His Pension On The Stock - Upgrading To Buy

Jan. 18, 2024 5:59 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock2 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last November, I found Pfizer cheaply valued, but I failed to identify a catalyst that could drive PFE stock higher in the foreseeable future.
  • Pfizer's priorities are changing today, with the CEO pledging to cut back on large-scale investments to focus on profitability improvements.
  • Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference last week, CEO Bourla acknowledged the company's underperformance in 2023 and introduced 4 priorities for the business in 2024.
  • Pfizer has avoided share buybacks since 2022, but a resumption in buybacks may be closer than many investors believe.
  • Pfizer has potential blockbuster drugs in its pipeline and benefits from scale advantages.
Trading Begins As The Markets Open Monday Morning

Michael M. Santiago

It's one thing to find a cheaply valued company and another thing to identify a lucrative investment opportunity. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has been cheap for some time now, with the pharmaceutical giant suffering from lackluster growth


    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    11.21K Followers

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (2)

    hugh74jones profile picture
    hugh74jones
    Today, 6:26 AM
    Comments (638)
    A well presented, comprehensive article. Unless there is some type of catch to it --- the CEO betting his pension on PFE performance, is indeed "putting your money where your mouth is". Granted, PFE has not set any records making a move to 30 or better in the new year --- which has disappointed me --- but I still believe it is "a matter of when", and not "if" --- and the points in article, help back this up. Buy PFE at these low prices, while you can.
    r
    rockjcp
    Today, 6:10 AM
    Comments (8.51K)
    I agree and see real value in PFE. Stock buyback would be catalyst!
