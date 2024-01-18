YinYang

As a former fund manager, when I review investment funds, I try to find nice things to say, because I understand how tough the job can be. However, when it comes to the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG), I am finding it hard to see anything positive.

Although the NXG fund claims to invest in long-term secular growth opportunities, its performance has been dismally poor, with a 10-year average annual return of -0.4%. Furthermore, while NXG's 18.0% forward distribution yield looks attractive, a glance under the hood shows that the fund has been funding its distribution entirely from return of capital. Investors can probably get better returns investing in treasury bills. I would avoid the NXG fund.

Fund Overview

The NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide high total returns with an emphasis on current income. The NXG fund primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure, industrial infrastructure, and digital/technological infrastructure.

The NXG fund currently has just over $100 million in assets and charges a 1.0% management fee, after a fee waiver of 25 bps (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - NXG overview (nxgim.com)

Strategy

The NXG fund claims to have a unique focus on infrastructure for both today and tomorrow's economy by focusing on both traditional (i.e. pipelines, power transmission lines, etc.) and next generation (i.e. electric vehicle infrastructure, data storage, etc.) infrastructure assets (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - NXG strategy overview (NXG factsheet)

The NXG fund focuses on responsible and sustainable investments and seeks to invest in uncorrelated secular growth opportunities with investments in companies that have inelastic demand for their products or services.

Portfolio

Although NXG's mandate allows investments in debt securities, as of December 31, 2023, almost 100% of the portfolio is invested in equity securities (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - NXG asset class allocation (morningstar.com)

Figure 4 shows the sector exposure of the NXG fund as of September 30, 2023. 52% of the portfolio is invested in Energy, 33% is invested in Sustainable Infrastructure, 11% is in Technology Infrastructure assets, and 4% is in the Industrial sector.

Figure 4 - NXG sector allocation (nxgim.com)

Figure 5 shows NXG's top 10 holdings as of December 31, 2023. The NXG is a fairly concentrated fund with only 46 total holdings and the top 10 holdings accounting for 47% of the fund. Most of NXG's top 10 holdings are midstream energy assets.

Figure 5 - NXG top 10 holdings (morningstar.com)

Returns

Historically, the NXG fund has delivered very poor returns despite its attractive marketing headline of 'investing in uncorrelated secular growth companies'. The NXG fund has 3/5/10 yr average annual returns of -0.8%/-1.2%/-0.4% respectively to December 31, 2023 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - NXG historical returns (morningstar.com)

NXG's historical performance looks especially bad when we compare it against passive ETFs and peer infrastructure funds. For example, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which owns many of the same energy infrastructure securities as those in NXG's portfolio, has returned 28.5%/8.7%/0.9% respectively on a 3/5/10 yr basis (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - AMLP historical returns (morningstar.com)

Similarly, the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI), which invests in secular growth opportunities like sustainable energy, have returned 4.5%/10.7%/7.9% respectively on a trailing 3/5/10 yr basis (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - BUI historical returns (morningstar.com)

The NXG fund has lagged massively against both traditional and 'next generation' infrastructure assets, suggesting its fundamental security selection methodology may be flawed.

Distribution & Yield

However, despite having poor performance, the NXG fund pays a $0.54 / share monthly distribution or a 18.0% forward yield (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - NXG pays a very hefty 18% forward yield (Seeking Alpha)

While the headline yield looks attractive, my main worry is that the fund is not earning its distribution, with a current distribution rate of 16.5% of NAV compared to 3 and 5Yr average annual returns of -0.8% and -1.2%.

Funds that do not earn their distributions are commonly known as 'return of principal' funds, according to a whitepaper by Eaton Vance. These funds are characterized by a long-term amortizing NAV, as the funds must liquidate NAV to sustain their too high distribution rates. Over time, this NAV liquidation depletes income earning assets and makes future distributions even harder to maintain, creating a negative spiral.

Unfortunately, the NXG fund exhibits a classic amortizing NAV pattern with NAV declining 59% since 2012, from over $95 / share to a recent $39 / share (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - NXG has a classic amortizing NAV pattern (morningstar.com)

The problem with amortizing 'return of principal' funds is that market price tends to track NAV. So a 59% decline in NAV has led to a 61% decline in NXG's market price; i.e. long-term investors would have lost 61% of their principal from holding onto the NXG fund.

Inexplicably, rather than cut its distribution to conserve capital, the NXG fund actually doubled its distribution rate from $0.27 / month to $0.54 / month in 2023 (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - NXG doubled distribution rate in 2023 (cefconnect.com)

However, without underlying earnings power, this just exacerbates the NAV erosion in the fund. In fact, if we go over the fund's financial statements, we can see that the NXG fund's distribution is mostly funded out of 'return of capital' ("ROC"), which means investors are really just getting their capital paid back through the distribution (Figure 12).

Figure - NXG financial summary (NXG annual report)

Conclusion

The NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a poorly performing infrastructure fund that pays a distribution yield that is way beyond what the fund can sustainably maintain. I would avoid this fund.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.