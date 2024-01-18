Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celsius: Expensive Valuation Justified By Phenomenal Growth

Jan. 18, 2024
Dragon Rock Capital
Summary

  • Celsius Holdings last recorded a phenomenal 104% growth last quarter and still has a long growth runway due to its low market share in the energy drink space.
  • Celsius’ broad appeal allows it to take market share from the ready-to-drink coffee/tea markets and sports drinks markets, which doubles its total addressable market.
  • The beverage industry has produced some of the greatest stocks of all time including Celsius and Monster. After adjusting for revenue growth rates, Celsius stock looks cheap compared to rival Monster.
  • Celsius has grown into our largest single stock position at 7.5% of our portfolio. We rate the stock a buy and plan on accumulating more shares if the stock dips back near $50, barring any fundamental changes.
CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Aaron Davidson

Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is a beverage company that sells Celsius branded energy drinks. Celsius positions itself as a healthier alternative to other energy drinks by using less sugar, sodium and artificial preservatives and more healthy ingredients like green tea

Entrepreneur with businesses in retail, wholesale and real estate. In previous career, I was an equities trader at a bulge-bracket investment bank and risk consultant for commercial banks. I am a CFA Charterholder, MBA, B.S. Engineering and Mathematics, FRM. Based in Hong Kong and looking for job opportunities to in Hong Kong, Singapore or remotely anywhere. Not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

