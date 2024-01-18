Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lumen Technologies: A Solid Turnaround Play

Jan. 18, 2024
KM Capital
Summary

  • Lumen Technologies is a global technology and communications company with a large amount of debt but sufficient liquidity.
  • Substantial pessimism around the stock in recent years is due to fears that the management's turnaround plan will fail and the company will go bankrupt eventually.
  • I consider these fears to be an overreaction because the business is still profitable and the risk associated with high debt levels is mitigated by the timeline of principal repayments.
  • My target price for LUMN stock is $5.

Introduction

Encountering Lumen Technologies' (NYSE:LUMN) valuation ratios, particularly the shallow 0.11 price-to-sales relationship, was truly astonishing. The substantial pessimism around the stock is mainly due to the extreme uncertainty regarding Lumen's ability to successfully conduct

Coming from an IT background, I have dived into the U.S. stock market seven years ago by managing portfolio of my family. Starting managing real money has been challenging for the first time, but long hours of mastering fundamental analysis of public companies paid off and now I feel very confident in my investment decisions. My hands-on experience shaped deep understanding of risk, reward and the delicate balance between these two variables. Driven by a desire to share my insights and contribute to the investor community, I embark on this new chapter with Seeking Alpha. My articles will be crafted with clarity and precision, devoid of jargon and fostering accessibility for investors of all experience levels. My background in IT grants me a valuable perspective, particularly when navigating the complexities of technology stocks. Yet, my pursuit of knowledge extends beyond the realm of silicon, encompassing diverse sectors and uncovering promising prospects across the economic landscape. Whether you are a seasoned investor seeking fresh perspectives or a nascent one embarking on your financial voyage, I extend a warm invitation to join me on this intellectual journey. Through collaborative exploration and insightful analysis, let us unlock the secrets of the market and chart a path towards shared financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

@KM Capital Love your writing style "with clarity and precision, devoid of jargon and fostering accessibility" for non-technical dummies like me. I'm now going to follow you to see what else is catching your fancy. I'm already in $LUMN at very low cost base ( bot some at $1 originally), but may buy more now you've helped me understand it better. Thanks and good luck.
