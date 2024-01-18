Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Scoring Big

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett consolidates ownership of Pilot Travel Centers under Berkshire Hathaway, making it a larger and more profitable enterprise.
  • Berkshire Hathaway purchases the remaining 20% ownership stake in Pilot Travel Centers after settling a lawsuit with the Haslam family.
  • Berkshire Hathaway continues to load up on shares of Occidental Petroleum, owning approximately 34% of all shares outstanding.
  • These are all great moves aimed at creating and preserving value for shareholders for the long haul.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch

Warren Buffett is at it again! Recently, the billionaire investor made a move to further consolidate ownership over a rather large asset under the umbrella of his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). In

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.83K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (497)
I am not rich and live a quiet, thrifty middle class existence. But, thanks to the tremendous rise in BRK.B stock (420%) since I first bought the shares, I was able to buy my first new outboard motor for my small boat by selling less than 10% of my shares. If I had to do it all over again I would have bought much more Berkshire stock!
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (11.01K)
Glad to see BRK continuing to add long term durable and consistent businesses to the fold! Thanks Warren for setting this up.. not get an EV plan for charging along the interstates so we can stop , charge, sit and enjoy some high margin goods inside the stores!
n
nashman
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (1.81K)
good article
Lookout Investing profile picture
Lookout Investing
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (133)
Finally, a voice of reason. BRK is a great place to be. I am excited to see what the future holds for BRK. Recession or no recession, with or without our Uncle Warren, BRK has a bright future and I be here for it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BRK.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.