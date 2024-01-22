My 2023 Bond/Pfd Income Ladder Review

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of my investment strategies is building and maintaining a set of income assets that mostly have termination dates that spread out across the next six years. The fun is any large shift in interest rates can have a negative impact on the ladder. Increasing rates causing assets to lose value. Decreasing rates tends to cause the number of Calls to jump. Offsetting that hopefully is the remaining laddered assets gained in value.

Using BB-rated bonds, this is how yields moved in 2023 and the first part of January 2024.

Rates were up from the start of the year with little dips until the fall when “higher for longer” was discounted, which pushed the BB yield below beginning-of-the-year rates for the first time since early 2023. So far early 2024 has already seen two directional moves in rates. This year, when the FOMC indicated cuts could be coming, add the dynamics around the US elections and this year holds a lot of rate-effecting news.

My current laddering assets

Color coding:

Green under Acquired are 2023 purchases

Red under Call Date indicates those were sold in 2023

Yellow under Call Date indicates that asset reached its Call date

Orange under Maturity Date indicates those that mature in 2024

As the next table shows, almost 1/3rd of my ladder is issued by Investment managers.

Assets sold

In November, I read an article that raised concern about my B. Riley Financial (RILY) baby bond exposure. I decide to sell off two of my three RILY baby bonds. I sold 300 shares of the B. Riley Financial, Inc. CAL NT 28 (RILYZ) at an average price of $15.02, and my 200 shares of the B. Riley Financial, Inc. FXD NT 25 (RILYM) at an average price of $19.80. Here, selling was not the best move as both are up over $3 from the panic lows. I held onto my exposure to the B. Riley Financial, Inc. SR NT 26 (RILYK). My combined loss was about $2300.

That triggered thinking about my Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) baby bond exposure, which I knew was weakening, though selling for pennies was a shock. I sold my 500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.5% NT 25 (CSSEN) for an average price of $21.05. As of this writing, it is now under $15. My loss was almost $1900, a fraction of what it would have been if I had held on.

Assets bought

After reading on Seeking Alpha a review on the FTAI Aviation Ltd. 8.25% RED PFD C (FTAIN), I added 300 shares as it aided my Issuer diversity. This preferred can be Called starting on 6/15/2026. The floating rate formula is the 5Yr UST + 7.378% and resets every five years post Callable date. The YTC at purchase was 11.7%.

I expanded my BDC exposure with two purchases of the Capital Southwest Corporation NT NT 28 (CSWCZ). This Note becomes Callable on 8/1/25 and matures three years later. The YTM will be slightly less than the coupon of 7.75% as the Buys were just above Par.

The last new Issuer expansion was into the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD D (SF.PR.D). The Issuer is one that manages money for an organization I am involved with. Money Managers were depressed at the time, resulting in a 20+% YTC when added to the ladder. (article link)

While the above three were new Issuers, the Priority Income Fund, Inc. CAL NT 28 (PRIF.PR.J), is my third from this one. It matures on 12/31/28, after the other two, and comes with a Call date of 8/10/2026. The coupon here is 6% and the YTM was 9.14% when bought.

All the other additions were to existing positions as I wanted to take advantage of the rate hikes pushing down prices and rising the yields and YTC/YTM values.

Assets called/matured

No assets were lost due to calls or a maturity date being reached. This year, two are scheduled to mature.

Portfolio strategy

Laddering is part of my wider fixed income allocation, which currently is close to 55% of my total portfolio. Readers can get more details on that with this article: Reviewing My Fixed Income Assets And Strategies.

While not chiseled in stone, I do try to build and maintain the income ladder with these points in mind. This is where each investor inserts their own set of rules.

Currently, I have set my maximize exposure to one Issuer to 10% of the funds allocated to the ladder. Use of an ETF is exempt from that and those assets are excluded when examining the 10% rule for other Issuers.

Assets with maturity dates out six years are used.

Preference is given to assets with maturity dates or highly likely to be Called preferreds.

The original YTC and YTM should be high enough compared to a similarly maturing CD to justify the extra risk of the asset. This means today’s additions need higher yield than when I started this pre-2020.

While the goal is buy/hold, semi-annual reevaluation should be done to confirm Issuer hasn’t deteriorated to the point asset payoff has become questionable.

For the most part, place assets in tax-advantage accounts, like IRAs.

Final thoughts

One reason I like baby bonds and term preferreds, assuming non-default, you know what your YTM will be from Day 1. I’m willing to sacrifice some yield for that factor. While not 100% certain as to the final CAGR, I bought the iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) based on its 8+% YTM. As I might buy others and in large amounts for my traditional IRA, I’m treating them as being outside my ladder even though ETFs are allowed, though none are other than this one. While I haven’t reviewed the IBHI, I have covered both the iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) and the iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF). I like this series as all the bonds held mature before the ETF terminates, unlike many Term funds.