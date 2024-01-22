Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My 2023 Bond/Pfd Income Ladder Review

Jan. 22, 2024 8:15 AM ET4 Comments
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I discuss my investment strategy of building and maintaining income assets with staggered termination dates, the farthest out being 2029.
  • Ladder changes in 2023 are discussed in more detail. Unlike prior years, none were either called or matured in 2023.
  • The article concludes with how the ladder fits into my overall portfolio strategy, including rules for exposure to issuers and asset selection.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

An increase in the interest rate in a short period of time.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of my investment strategies is building and maintaining a set of income assets that mostly have termination dates that spread out across the next six years. The fun is any large shift in

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.63K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL TICKERS MENTIONED OR LISTED IN THE LADDER XLS TABLES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (5.94K)
Thanks for providing that detail. I thought that the point of a bond ladder was to hold each bond to maturity. In that context, it seems curious to be selling some of them. What is your thinking about that?
Paul
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (8.18K)
@R. Paul Drake CSSE looked doomed (selling for pennie’s) so exiting debt made sense. B Riley might survive but didn’t like yield for the risk. You are right, the idea is to hold until called or they mature. Good question. BTW: nothing of concern in ladder at this time.
A
Ayar
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (140)
Seems prudent. Analogous to the management, required or proactive, within a CLO to maintain certain quality levels.

The blind aim/plan might be good as a guiding principle for a collection of bonds/adjacents (here, your ladder) but dying on that hill may not be wise. Plus, unlike the more traditional bond ladders, yours involves things a bit more risky than typically proposed bond ladders--managing that risk when warranted and just enough, seems sensible.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.