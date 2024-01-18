Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Pacific Land Is Downgraded To Sell From Hold

WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • The judge has decided that Horizon Kinetics has to vote in favor of increasing the number of authorized shares, conditioned upon the company declaring a 3 for 1 stock split.
  • TPL has a low dividend yield and a very high P/E.
  • Since they do not hedge, the company is exposed to oil and natural gas price volatility.
  • They have a very strong balance sheet with no debt and $654 million cash.

Potential profits of Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE:TPL) are not being maximized because of continued fighting between management and a large investor group. Over the last few years, I had "hold" recommendations for TPL with the expectation that fighting would be

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Krypto
Today, 9:10 AM
Very rational opinion on the surface acreage. Anyone who thinks the land is valuable, other than for oil, should look up the land on Google Earth or equivalent.
