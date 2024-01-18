Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Rally Pauses, But Fuel From Interest Rate Adjustment May Not Be Complete

Summary

  • This week's dollar surge is consolidating today. Interest rates have steadied, but the adjustment, which involves pushing the first rate from March toward June does not appear complete.
  • The Australian labor market is slowing, but the December figures were simply awful.
  • Japan confirmed that industrial output fell by 0.9% in November, leaving it down 1.4% year-over-year.
  • The US economy finished last year with somewhat more momentum than expected.

Overview

This week's dollar surge is consolidating today. Interest rates have steadied, but the adjustment, which involves pushing the first rate from March toward June does not appear complete. This suggests the dollar's recovery from last November-December's sell-off may not be complete

