Teen Employment Enters 2024 On Slow Downtrend

Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

  • 2024 finds the state of teen employment within the United States coming into the year on a slow downtrend.
  • The employment figures for younger teens peaked earlier than it did for older teens.
  • The maximum number of younger teens was recorded in December 2022.

2024 finds the state of teen employment within the United States coming into the year on a slow downtrend. The following charts show the seasonally adjusted data for the number of employed teens and

Ironman at Political Calculations
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Comments (2)

Taylor Huddlestun profile picture
Taylor Huddlestun
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (246)
Essentially parents are turning woke and telling their kids they don't have to work
v
vortex generator
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (2.3K)
@Taylor Huddlestun There is a great report on the BLS website, a survey of the issue of teen unemployment.
60% have no desire to work for a number of reasons...its a bit sad...
I think most feel they can do something stoopid on a video, have it go viral on tiktok, and become millionaires.
