Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agenus: 2024 May Finally Be The Year For A Major Turnaround

Jan. 18, 2024 9:24 AM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock1 Comment
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
438 Followers

Summary

  • Agenus is a beaten-down immuno-oncology biotech stock that has not participated in the recent biotech rally despite a promising pipeline and multiple partnerships.
  • The company's lead asset, botensilimab (+/- balstilimab), has shown promising results in various advanced solid tumors (colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma, NSCLC, sarcomas, ovarian).
  • A BLA is planned in mid-2024 for accelerated approval in metastatic colorectal cancer with potential for subsequent label expansion to earlier lines. Potential new partnerships are also being evaluated.
  • Cash runway is a concern but planned transactions (sale of 2 assets and monetization of milestones/royalties from partnered programs) in 1H 2024 are expected to considerably extend cash runway. Considering AGEN's track record I am confident about these transactions.

leukocytes Attacking Cancer

wildpixel

Thesis overview

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a beaten down immuno-oncology (I/O)-focused biotech stock that hasn't yet participated in the recent biotech rally. AGEN has multiple ongoing partnerships and has successfully raised >$800M non-dilutive cash from these partnerships since 2014. Its wholly-owned lead candidate, botensilimab (Fc-enhanced

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
438 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
BigIke1313
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (433)
Biggest risk is Garo not the pipeline. He still thinks he can compete against Big Pharma or he is grossly overestimating the value There is no deal in site and he will continue to dilute until this stock goes to zero. I remain skeptical until he is gone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.