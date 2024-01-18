Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Under-Promising To Over-Deliver

Quad 7 Capital
Summary

  • Intel Corporation stock has rebounded significantly and investors are betting on a sizable recovery in 2024.
  • Q4 earnings will determine if the rally can continue, with guidance being a key factor.
  • Analysts have raised expectations for Intel due to strong Q3 results and a respectable guide, but the bar is still relatively low.
  • What we are looking for from Intel on revenues and margins, as well as cash.
San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock certainly has turned around after being in a position where its technology was seemingly behind the curve of many competitors. The stock has had an amazing run just quarters after reporting its largest loss

Comments (2)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (11.6K)
Intel has already been dragged up, beyond its justified price, by the same AI craze that has propelled NVDA and to a lesser extent AMD. Intel's continuing enormous capex projects mean it really can't report terrific earnings. Intel could perhaps announce better revenues, but not yet, not next week, still waiting, always waiting, for tomorrow, mañana. Expect the usual small beat of previous guidance, and modest increase in next quarter's guidance, more of the same. Best case market continues as market perform through 2024.

Might see a blip up if the government ever gets around to allocating some of that Chips Act money sometime in 2024 (before the election, is that what they were waiting for?), but it may come with so many strings attached it won't much help stockholders after all.
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (3.9K)
@Just Some Guy CHIPS act, does that come with the DIP resolution? Seriously though, not sure what hold up is happening. In this case we see a better than expected quarter but the guide is the big Q.
