MorphoSys: Positive Pelabresib Data Finally Unlocking Upside

Jan. 18, 2024 9:35 AM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR) Stock
Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Shares of biotech company MorphoSys have been climbing due to the approval chances of its lead candidate, pelabresib, for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
  • MorphoSys co-markets and sells the drug Monjuvi in the US, which is used to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • Despite some mixed data and intense competition, analysts believe pelabresib could reach peak annual sales of over $1.5 billion, which would significantly increase MorphoSys' valuation and share price.
  • The Munich based biotech took a substantial risk to acquire Constellation Pharma, developer of Pelabresib, in a $1.7bn deal. After a torrid bear run on the stock, MorphoSys may finally be ready to deliver upside in 2024.
Investment Overview

Shares in the Munich, Germany headquartered biotech company MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) have been climbing rapidly ever since a late November market sell-off had dropped the price of the company's ADR stock, which trades on the Nasdaq, to a value of ~$4

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
10.65K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

