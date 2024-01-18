RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

The stock prices of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) have enjoyed a sharp rally during the past 3 months. To wit, the stock prices rallied from around $110 to the current level of $139 (see the next chart). There are a couple of key drivers in my mind. The strong holiday sales certainly are on the top of my list. I think their holiday merchandise and promotions are highly successful and resonated strongly with consumers. At the same time, I see continued growth in its omnichannel model, with online sales growing particularly rapidly in the holiday period.

Seeking Alpha

In the remainder of this article, I will argue why Target stock is still a buy despite the large price increases. The argument will largely follow the criteria I have gathered from Peter Lynch's writings on dividend stocks. These criteria are detailed in my earlier articles and are summarized below. As elaborated later, with easily accessible data, they cover a range of the company's key fundamentals ranging from dividend safety to growth, to financial strength, and also valuation.

Dividend record. Of course, since we are talking about dividend stocks, long records of regularly raising dividends are always a plus. Lynch prefers to see a 20 to 30 years record or regularly raising dividends. Valuation. Most people are familiar with the earnings growth rate (the PEG ratio) and Lynch prefers a PEG of around 1x or below. For dividend stocks, he also developed a modified PEGY ratio, which stands for Price/Earnings to Growth and Dividend Yield. We will see that TGT still offers an attractive PEG and PEGY ratio. Share buybacks. And Lynch recognized the importance of share buybacks (an aspect many dividend investors overlook). Buyback is a clear indicator of financial strength (the company has extra cash flow that exceeds CAPEX) and management confidence in their existing business (so they chose to buy back than expand into new segments).

1. Dividend record

The 1st criterion, dividend record, is a strong demonstration of the stability of the underlying business moat. As just mentioned, Lynch regards a 20~30 years record of continuous dividend raises as a strong record. TGT, as a dividend king, has 55 years of continuous dividend raises and easily exceeds Lynch's requirement as seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

2. Valuation

In terms of P/E, TGT is trading at 16.9x on an FWD basis if you recall from the first chart. It is a very reasonable level either compared to its historical average or its peers (see the next chart below). It trades at a large valuation discount to Walmart (WMT) and The TJX Companies (TJX) (both with a FWD P/E of around ~25x).

Source: Seeking Alpha data

A key insight from Lynch is that valuation needs to be normalized by growth, and most people are familiar the PEG ratio that Lynch developed. Here, I will use the dividend growth rate to approximate the growth rate of TGT's true economic earnings, a very reasonable assumption in my mind for a company with such a long track record of dividend increases. As you can see from the earlier chart, TGT has been growing its dividends at a CAGR of 17.6% in the past three years and 11.6% in the past five years. Therefore, its PEG ratio is around 1.4x to 0.95x depending on which growth rate you use. But in either case, it is in a quite reasonable range.

Once we consider the PEGY ratio, the valuation becomes even more attractive, as TGT is paying a quite generous dividend yield of 3.12% currently. With a 3.12% yield, TGT's PEGY ratio would be only 1.1x based on its 3-year CAGR and 0.81x based on its 5-year CAGR.

3. Share buybacks

TGT has been a consistent buyer of its own shares over the long term, as you can see from the next chart below. On average, its buyback yield is about 4.41% in the past decade.

Such a level of share buybacks is very strong both in absolute terms and also compared to its close peers. For example, Walmart's average share buybacks is about 2.08% (which is very respectable in its own right already) during the same period. And I totally agree with Lynch's insight that a consistent buyback is a strong demonstration of a company's financial flexibility, cash generation ability, and management's confidence in their business model.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Risks and final thoughts

In terms of risks, TGT faces risks that are both common to the retail sector and also faces some risks that are more unique to itself. Like other retail stocks, TGT faces macroeconomic risk, such as inflation, recession, and also interest rates. Especially, we are experiencing relatively high inflation and interest rates. Such a combination makes borrowing more expensive, dampen consumer confidence, and negatively impacts spending. At the same time, the retail landscape is highly competitive, with both traditional and online players vying for market share. Consumer tastes and shopping habits evolve quickly. TGT needs to stay ahead of trends and adapt their offerings to remain relevant.

Besides these risks common to the sector, there are a few risks that are more unique to TGT. And the top ones in my mind are its exposure to fashion and discretionary spending. Target relies heavily on apparel and home goods for revenue, which are considered more discretionary purchases than essential items. Compared to WMT's strong focus on groceries and TJX's off-price model, TGT can be more vulnerable to economic downturns and shifts in consumer spending priorities. Furthermore, fashion trends are notoriously fickle. Target's missteps in design or sourcing can lead to inventory bloat and markdowns, impacting both its profit margins and balance sheet strength. As you can see from the chart below, TGT's inventory is on average considerably higher than WMT and also fluctuates in a much wider range than WMT.

All told, my verdict is that the positives outweigh the negatives under current conditions. To recap, I see key strengths both in its fundamentals and also valuation metrics. I think its promotions and omnichannel strategies are highly effective as demonstrated in the recent holiday season. In terms of valuation, it still offers very attractive P/E, PEG, and PEGY ratios both in absolute terms and especially when compared to its close peers.