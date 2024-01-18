Ales_Utovko

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) is a relatively new player in the dry bulk industry. I find it incredibly intriguing, primarily due to its high leverage and the potential for exceptional returns in a dry bulk bull market. Himalaya's fleet consists of 12 dual-fuel, scrubber-equipped Newcastlemaxes. Only nine of these have been delivered so far. Three of them - "Mount Bandeira", "Mount Hua", and "Mount Elbrus" - were delivered in December, so they will be included in the financial results starting from the next quarter. The remaining three - "Mount Denali", "Mount Aconcagua", and "Mount Emai" - are expected to be delivered by August 2024. The financing comes in the form of a sale and leaseback agreement, with a bareboat fixed rate of $16.5 thousand per day. This equates to an interest rate of around 6.5%, which is quite appealing in the current financing climate. Because of the higher interest expense, Himalaya has higher cash breakevens compared to, for instance, 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCPK:TTBKF), which in many respects is its most direct competitor. This equates to approximately $24.5 thousand per day for Himalaya, in contrast to $16.5 thousand per day for 2020 Bulkers. In other words, Himalaya is more leveraged.

Himalaya and 2020 Bulkers have similar market capitalizations. As of this writing, Himalaya is valued at $290 million while 2020 Bulkers stands at $300 million. However, Himalaya has a larger fleet with twelve vessels compared to 2020 Bulkers' eight. The two fleets are quite similar; both are comprised of newly-built Newcastlemaxes with comparable deadweight tonnage. Due to various factors, including their larger size and scrubber fittings, both Himalaya and 2020 Bulkers can command a substantial premium over the Baltic Capesize Index ('BCI'). Himalaya has guided for a premium of about 40% to the BCI. This premium can fluctuate significantly quarter-to-quarter, depending on factors such as the spread between HSFO and VLFO prices. Generally, though, the premium can be expected to be significant, especially considering long-term trends like stricter environmental regulations (IMO/EEXI). Himalaya may have a slight edge over 2020 Bulkers in this area, but the difference is likely minimal.

Himalaya employs an aggressive chartering strategy. The majority of its vessels are on index-linked charters. Time charters often include a profit-sharing clause that covers any economic benefit derived from operating the vessel's scrubber or running on LNG. They typically also include certain rights that allow Himalaya to convert them to a fixed rate based on the prevailing forward freight agreement (FFA) curve at any given time.

This was the case in December, for instance. The end of the year witnessed a remarkable surge in Capesize rates. Himalaya chose to capitalize on this by converting to fixed rates. In hindsight, however, they made this move slightly too soon. In fact, the index averaged $37 thousand per day, while the company achieved TCE earnings of around $34.9 thousand per day. It's worth noting that the BCI has since plummeted back to approximately $15 thousand per day, reflecting seasonal trends (January and February are traditionally the weakest periods of the year for Capesize loadings due to wet weather and reduced activity surrounding the Chinese New Year). Thus, Himalaya has likely secured very favorable rates for Q1, which is historically the least profitable quarter.

Himalaya's management team is highly experienced and shareholder-friendly. The company's strategy is to redistribute essentially all free cash flow back to shareholders in the form of dividends. Due to the high loan-to-value ratio, Himalaya is significantly leveraged. In a bull market, the company can earn a substantial portion of its entire market capitalization in a single year. Conversely, in a downturn, the company may become unprofitable.

The table below illustrates the potential dividend yield that Himalaya and 2020 Bulkers could pay under various scenarios. I have considered a bear case, where the index averages around $15 thousand per day, which is close to breakeven for a standard Capesize vessel. Another scenario assumes rates around $20 thousand per day, as implied by the current FFA curve. A base case of around $30 thousand per day, which is roughly the average over the past 20 years, and two bullish scenarios of around $50 thousand and $70 thousand per day are also considered. For simplicity, I've assumed that Himalaya has already taken delivery of its three remaining vessels.

BCI charter rate ($/day) 15,000 20,000 30,000 50,000 70,000 Himalaya Shipping -5% 5% 26% 69% 111% 2020 Bulkers 4% 11% 24% 52% 79% Click to enlarge

In the bearish scenario, 2020 Bulkers would still generate a profit thanks to its lower breakevens, while Himalaya would burn through cash. At $30 thousand per day, both companies would have solid dividend yields of around 25%. In more bullish scenarios, Himalaya would be able to earn a premium compared to 2020 Bulkers.

Clearly, with Himalaya, timing is everything. In the event of a global recession and a collapse in Capesize rates, the company may find itself in a precarious situation. It could be forced to raise new funds or issue equity. On the other hand, if rates remain strong, there is significant upside from the current valuation.

Personally, I still prefer 2020 Bulkers, of which I am already a shareholder. This is because I don't have a particularly strong opinion on the dry bulk market in the short term, and I'm willing to forgo part of the upside for some downside protection. However, Himalaya is also a very attractive proposition, and I will be looking for an entry point, potentially taking advantage of the current seasonal weakness.

A significant reason for my preference towards 2020 Bulkers, at least presently, is that it doesn't require me to make accurate short-term predictions. Even if I'm wrong about this year, for instance, if the dry bulk market enters a slump, I am still likely to earn solid returns over the next few years as fundamental factors start to dominate over short-term macro noise. With Himalaya, there is greater risk, although a sell-off event would present a great opportunity to establish a position.

As a reminder for readers, the most important fundamental in dry bulk shipping is the status of the order book. Currently, the order book stands at around 5-6% in nominal terms, which is near a historical low. This situation is unlikely to change in the coming years due to the limited availability of new shipyard slots. This is especially true for larger ships like Capesize vessels, which require advanced technical expertise and substantial investment. The supply will also be impacted by scrapping. The global dry bulk fleet is ageing, and a standard Capesize vessel typically operates for 20-25 years. This means that by the end of the decade, the extraordinary build-up of ships constructed in the years leading up to the Great Financial Crisis and during China's ascent will begin to be retired. Lastly, stricter environmental regulations will force non-eco ships to slow down or be scrapped prematurely, further constraining supply.

The demand side also seems moderately bullish. Despite fears of recession, Chinese iron ore imports are at record levels. Yet, inventories are low due to very high steel exports. This should support dry bulk rates in the short term, despite the deflation of the Chinese real estate bubble. The recent end-of-year rally clearly indicates that the market is already tight. The addition of new significant sources of iron supply from West Africa will further increase ton-miles in the coming years. Geopolitical tensions around Suez and reduced traffic through the Panama Canal, while not directly relevant for Capesize vessels, might also exert upward pressure on Capesize rates.

In conclusion, Himalaya is a very intriguing company due to its aggressive approach to chartering and high financial leverage. In a bull market, the company could distribute in one year a substantial portion of its entire current market capitalization. However, the company is also susceptible to a collapse in rates, in which case it will start burning cash to the point that it may need to raise new funds. Given the strong fundamentals of the dry bulk market, particularly the Capesize market, I will be keeping a close eye on Himalaya and consider building a position during periods of weakness.