Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Himalaya Shipping: High Risk, Potentially Higher Reward

Jan. 18, 2024 9:44 AM ETHimalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) Stock
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
968 Followers

Summary

  • Himalaya is a new player in the dry bulk industry with high leverage and potential for exceptional returns in a bull market.
  • Having taken delivery of a majority of its fleet of 12 newly-built Newcastlemaxes, the company will soon start paying a dividend.
  • Himalaya's strategy is to keep its vessels on index-linked charters to maximize earnings and to pay out essentially all of its free cash flow to shareholders.
  • The company is however a risky investment in case of a downturn, due to its high cash breakeven.
  • I continue to see 2020 Bulkers as offering a better risk/reward setup thanks to its higher downside protection. However, I would be very interested in establishing a position in the future on weakness.

Concept paper dollar boat sinking in the sea with a view underwater. Finance and crisis, a creative idea. Falling exchange rates. Insurance

Ales_Utovko

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) is a relatively new player in the dry bulk industry. I find it incredibly intriguing, primarily due to its high leverage and the potential for exceptional returns in a dry bulk bull market. Himalaya's

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
968 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HSHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSHP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.