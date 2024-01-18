Michael M. Santiago

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is reporting earnings 2/7/2024 after market. ARM went public on September 14, 2023 and only reported on one quarter. The consensus analyst estimates for the upcoming quarter are for $0.25 in EPS per share and revenue of $761.54 million. This is a growth company, with Softbank as a key shareholder, I expect it is revenue growth that matters above else. Arm Holdings develops chip architecture and IP that it licenses to its clients. When it makes a licensing deal it books a big upfront payment. In addition, it gets royalties on products that incorporate its designs. The closest equivalent company that I'm aware of is Qualcomm (QCOM). Arm trades at a very high multiple like 22x EV/Sales or 59x EV/EBIT, 24x forward sales and 64x P/E. Analysts are projecting 20%+ growth rates and generally buying into the idea there will be long-term margin expansion.

I'm more interested in this growth story than I usually am because I love the royalty model. I love nothing more than a fast-growing royalty model that has a significant tailwind in terms of AI growth.

Last quarter, Arm recorded $800 million in revenue (28% growth year over year). This is very strong growth especially in what's a tough year for semis and electronic device makers in terms of units being sold. But on the royalty front Arm actually declined 5% year over year. The great quarter was due to multiple high-value, long-term license agreements. These are lump sum payments that aren't consistent. Licensing and other revenue was up 106% year-over-year which is unlikely to be sustainable.

Arm also ploughed a lot of money into R&D (hiring engineers) and that's likely to weigh on margins for a while. They widened last quarter to a 47.3% non-GAAP operating margin. I don't think this will develop in a straight line towards the 60% non-GAAP operating margins management deems possible.

On the prior call, management tempered expectations towards single digit revenue growth for the upcoming quarter while suggesting a lot more growth once a few other big licensing deals drop:

Rene Haas: Yeah. Well, for the - so if you kind of unpack our expectations for the back half of this year, the next two quarters, we're expecting royalties will flip to positive, I'd call it, single-digit growth in Q3. And then by Q4, we expect to see double-digit growth on a percentage basis. Licensing, we expect to continue to be strong. I do expect our assumptions on Q3, we do have some lumpiness with our licensing business, especially with ASC 606. So we do have some, as we always have, some large deals that are in play. As of right now, I think versus what we thought a quarter ago, I think there's going to be a little more falling into Q4 versus Q3. So I think, with our guidance for Q3, our expectations are to be somewhere in that kind of, call it, 0-10% growth on a year on year basis. But we expect pretty significant growth because we do expect some pretty big license deals coming in Q4.

Apple was already relying on ARM designs to power the iPhone but has transitioned to ARM-based processors in laptops as well. These are the M chips, away from X86. This cost Apple billions of dollars in R&D but they apparently figured it was worth it. The CEO was asked directly how he thought about Microsoft making a similar switch in 2024 or 2025. That's up to Microsoft of course, but he seemed upbeat about the prospect:

Rene Haas: Yeah. The Windows and Arm ecosystem is one that I have a personal history with, having been there from the very, very beginning. And we have come a long, long way from that point relative to readiness of the application ecosystem, readiness of developers, native applications. So I think from a software standpoint, everything is now in place for the next growth cycle. One major ecosystem not called Windows has moved over 100%. And I think what they've proved is that there's amazing battery life, amazing performance, and amazing application compatibility across a number of different dimensions. You can run Windows on that alternate ecosystem and get really, really good performance. So I think we are on the cusp of getting over this hill. I feel very, very good about the growth projections for Windows on Arm

The last bit of guidance I'll highlight is the CFO who suggested that margins are going to end up around ~40% for this year:

[B]ut I still expect you to see us deliver a solid 40- plus percent overall margin for this year and then certainly for next year. And I do expect us no change in our trajectory to get to that 60% margin over the coming years.

I'm working on my own estimates using a blend of different models, including time series analysis, incorporating existing analyst forecasts, and other elements. Unfortunately, in this case there is very little data because the stock just IPO'ed. As a result, I'm leaning much heavier on existing analyst forecasts.

FQ4 2023 EPS estimate per share $ Revenue estimate ($ million) Wall Street Analysts 0.25 $761.54 Bram de Haas 0.22 $790 Click to enlarge

The important thing isn't the numbers, though, but how Arm's stock price will respond to the earnings report and to identify other profitable opportunities arising from this event. I tend to look at the prior earnings events, but I don't have any data to work with here. Instead, I compared the implied volatility of Arm Holdings to that of Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and other semi-stocks.

Currently, volatility is highly elevated at Arm. Its options have an IV of 60.36% and were trading at lower levels 98/100 days. Arm doesn't have net debt, and its business model is stronger and more resilient.

When looking at options around the earnings dates, I liked the idea of selling a straddle that expires before earnings most. Selling short-dated options is dangerous and can result in enormous losses (potentially infinite), while the max upside is relatively modest.

For example, as I'm writing this, it is possible to sell a put for $1.30 and a call for $1.10 on the $70 strikes on January 19 (you get $2.40 for the straddle). It is possible to sell a straddle on the $70 strike for February 9 (after earnings) for almost $9. The closest expiry seems relatively expensive because there is very little time left (less than 2 days instead of twenty-two days), and there is no earnings event that falls within that timeframe.