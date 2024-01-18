Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Tesla Could Crush Q4 Earnings

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has dropped by 28% due to a sluggish macroeconomic atmosphere, high interest rates, stagnant EV demand, and poor sentiment.
  • Tesla's earnings report is expected to beat low sales and earnings estimates, with a projected 20% YoY surge in revenues for 2023.
  • Despite challenges, the long-term outlook for Tesla is favorable, with the EV market expected to expand and Tesla dominating with its advantages and economies of scale.
IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show

Leonhard Simon/Getty Images News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (NEOE:TSLA:CA) stock has been stuck in reverse lately, dropping by 28% after hitting a 52-week high of around $300. A sluggish macroeconomic atmosphere, high interest rates, stagnant demand, poor sentiment, and other transitory factors have caused Tesla

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
45.34K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (20)

RD Barris profile picture
RD Barris
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (1.43K)
"CEO Elon Musk wants 25% of Tesla's voting shares if he is to transform Tesla into a global robotics and AI leader. Mr. Musk has a sizeable fortune but would need to buy up about 12% of Tesla's shares to reach his goal. 12%, with Tesla's market cap of around $700 billion, equates to about $84 billion.

Elon's fortune has grown so massive that if he acquired the shares at the current price, he would still have around $144 billion left over."

SURE. HE COULD JUST SELL SOME OF HIS TESLA SHARES TO FUND THE PURCHASE OF THE ADDITIONAL 12%.

Genius. Pure genius.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@RD Barris Not all his wealth is in Tesla stock… Only about 35%
Havamal profile picture
Havamal
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (223)
I've never owned TSLA but am buying at current levels. And I'm not buying based on its fundamentals as a CAR company. This will be a $400 stock within 2 years.
ashegam profile picture
ashegam
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (352)
The market is forward looking, specially with Tesla, and will care about Q4 results for a hot minute only to turn their attention to what they guide for 2024, that's what will drive any price action not Q4 results.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@ashegam Q4 results and forward guidance are closely correlated.
L
Long TESLA
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (6)
Excellent article 🚀
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (9.51K)
@Long TESLA
Agreed! In the thousands of articles about Tesla in the last decade he is in the minority that got it right! And he believes in his thesis by going long!
Unlike other authors who state every problem under the sun but won’t dare short! Smart investors who know his track record and invested accordingly made huge profits!
Take heed folks!
Thanks for the article Victor!
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@Gordonr @Long TESLA Thank you! Since October 2013 I’ve been long the stock.
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (23.07K)
Just a quest question to the author. Hove you ever produced ANY article here about Tesla where you did not predict it was about to go higher? For the last 3+ years, this has been dead money.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@cparmerlee Hi, it’s been up 20x fold for me since I got into the stock. We can view the recent period as a long term consolidation before the next move higher.
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (23.07K)
@Victor Dergunov But the problem is that you seem to ALWAYS recommend buying, even when it is at the high points. That's an investing strategy I'm not familiar with, especially considering how many buy recommendations you have made during this 3+ year period of "long term consolidation."

How long would this "consolidation" need to go before you would issue sell guidance, or even neutral guidance?
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (9.51K)
@cparmerlee
What has it done before 3 yrs ago?
g
garydstuart
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (62)
Here comes $100...price cuts eat into margins, competition eroding market share, CEO erratic behavior.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@garydstuart Where do you see eroding market share?
c
contrvalue
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (70)
@Victor Dergunov in Europe in December Tsla was 8th in electric vehicle sales with 3.5%. Their market share is going down everywhere. As well as their margin due to continuous price cuts .
s
sr1952
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (3.78K)
Revenue is now going to "surge" 20%. What happened to 50% growth? And was he really crowing about 10% YoY growth because it's bigger than 6.3% ? Is this hyper-growth?

He also says EPS might get to $0.85 which is a non-GAAP number that ignores Tesla issuing billions in stock. GAAP EPS more likely to come in at around $0.65 giving Tesla a cool $2.65 in earnings for 2023. Less than 2022 and a cool P/E of 80. That's right, a P/E of 80 for a stock showung 10-20% revenue growth and decreasing earnings.

The future? Price cuts already hitting everywhere in 2024 and slumping sales. What could go wrong?
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (5.18K)
@sr1952 50% revenue years are over. Sales are about to top $100B. I’m fine with 25-30% growth for several years…
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (3.11K)
@Victor Dergunov The 50% growth becomes much more difficult the larger the starting point is making it more difficult every year to achieve
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (23.07K)
@Victor Dergunov What growth rate would revenues need to drop to in order for you to issue sell guidance?
