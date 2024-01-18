Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Rare And Major Dividend Stock Buying Opportunity With Altria And Bristol Myers Squibb

Jan. 18, 2024 10:15 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) StockBMY7 Comments
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.74K Followers

Summary

  • Interest rates have declined from the 2023 highs, and we are likely to see further reductions in the next couple of years.
  • As rates decline, higher yielding stocks can rise in value as the hunt for yield returns.
  • It makes sense to buy dividend stocks that are undervalued and pay you to wait for share price appreciation.
  • Both of these dividend stocks are currently trading right around very significant support levels on the chart.

Bristol Myers Squibb building in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The start of a new year is always a good time to assess your portfolio and to consider what strategic changes could boost results going forward. While interest rates are now off the peak levels hit

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.74K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

September on the Henry's Fork profile picture
September on the Henry's Fork
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (888)
Ironic that the photo of BMY's parking lot shows it empty. I own both of these and both have shown that just when you think the bottom is in, someone has found a way to keep digging. Divs are fine and I don't have any immediate plans to sell, but both have done a great job in the long term of trying investors' patience.
T
Taterman
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (1.1K)
MO is a great dividend with unlimited downside potential. This stock hasnt seen the north side of 50 in ages and there is no impetus to push it higher. its the ultimate value trap. owned it for 30+ years then times changed.
R
Randol33
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (7.21K)
MO is long past its prime and is slowly dwindling away.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (835)
@Randol33 free cash flow is still very strong, cap ex is very low, and they are buying back a ton of stock. They also have $10/12 billion worth of Bud stock which they can use to pay down debt or buy back lots of shares. Additionally, they just started marketing NJOY; any decent increase in units sold will help the top and bottom lines. The dividend is safe IMO. Best of luck to you.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (849)
Mo means must own.
Very Thirsty For Dividends profile picture
Very Thirsty For Dividends
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (2.43K)
Thanks for this detailed article. Actually, combining bio-pharma with consumer sector stocks has worked very well for me. The dividend cash flow is very strong and the cash flow generated to support future dividends is sustainable in the near to intermediate term. BMY is a great company and over the years has expanded more into the biotech area due to acquisitions and new initiatives. I also like AMGN,ABBV,GILD,MCD,KHC,GIS. The combination of MO's ultra high yield with the lower yielding alternatives balances out a portfolio containing these stocks, and helps reduce risk. Also, practically all of these companies increased dividends regularly every year for years, and the rate of dividend increase has been 4% or greater.
S
StevieCool
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (1.75K)
What Altria brings us is worth more than gold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.