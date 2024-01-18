Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roma Green IPO Underwhelms As Investors Fail To See Green In Its ESG Story

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Roma Green priced its shares at $4, representing the bottom of their target range, in a New York IPO that raised about $9.8 million in gross proceeds.
  • The loss-making company’s revenue, which is small to begin with, declined in its fiscal year to March last year as it slashed its marketing costs.
  • Roma Green is currently valued at an inflated price-to-sales ratio of nearly 24, well above the 3.5 for Accenture, among other big-name consulting or advisory firms.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

The environment, social and governance advisory firm priced its shares at the bottom of their target range in their modest New York IPO

It's no news that environmental, social and governance, or ESG, is one of the most trending acronyms for

This article was written by

Bamboo Works
