Daniel Balakov

By Jeffrey Bailin, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Aram Green, Portfolio Manager

Calibrating for a Small Cap Comeback

Market Overview

We entered 2023 anticipating the pace of inflation could moderate following the Federal Reserve's historic interest rate increases. While investors have cheered the moderation in consumer and wholesale prices, the equity markets were characterized by volatility and unexpected megatrends which drove performance.

The year began with the financial failure and unprecedented depositor runs that claimed multiple storied financial franchises and pushed others to the brink. Rapid policy response with varying levels of depositor protection and liquidity programs staved off draconian repercussions for the broader financial ecosystem. Questions remained for smaller, innovative companies that relied on several of the failed institutions for external capital.

Two major themes captured the attention of both the general public and financial investors: generative artificial intelligence (AI) and GLP-1 treatments for diabetes and obesity. With the impressive capabilities from OpenAI's ChatGPT, a subsequent massive investment to develop rival models and the concomitant infrastructure build in data centers/GPU-heavy AI servers, public market capital has chased the beneficiaries of generative AI and sold perceived disrupted businesses. The most significant public winners have been in the large cap universe, most prominently multiple members of the "Magnificent Seven," although there has been some stretching for winners in the small cap universe. For instance, Super Micro Computer, a hardware assembler of server and storage solutions largely for GPU/Nvidia systems, is now the largest constituent in our benchmark and was up close to 250% for the year and a 75 basis point (BP) detractor from ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy performance due to our lack of ownership.

With the early August headlines surrounding the cardiovascular benefits of the GLP-1 drug class, a similar rush ensued into the large cap manufacturers of those drugs, along with significant media attention around the potential new penicillin of our generation. There was much debate over the far-reaching consequences of significantly curbing appetites and a more fit populace. Pundits speculated on the growth rates for medical device companies, restaurants and food distributors and manufacturers. The November release of more detailed data from the SELECT study paints a more balanced picture of the impact of GLP-1s on the rest of the health care sector, but lingering enthusiasm and a resurgence in biopharmaceutical M&A has fueled a rally in small biotech stocks, an area of the market we have historically avoided.

Bond yields have been volatile, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury bouncing between 3.5% and 4% to start the year, rising 170 bps from May lows to October peaks near 5%, before declining dramatically in the final two months of the year behind softening inflation data and a dovish interpretation of the Fed's rate hold in December. This rate volatility was at times exacerbated by extreme dysfunction in Washington and Congress's inability to pass a budget, as well as the tragic geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

2023 saw extreme divergence in performance between large cap and small cap indexes, with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.29% for the year compared to a 16.93% advance for the Russell 2000 Index. The relative performance between small and large has been the worst since 1998-1999 and represents the second-longest losing streak for small cap assets in their tracked historical period, according to Jefferies. With rate hikes likely behind us and historical and relative valuation metrics attractive, conditions are aligning for small cap stocks to see strong performance. We saw signs of this rebound in the fourth quarter, with the Russell 2000 Index rising 14.03% to top the S&P 500's 11.69% advance.

Performance Overview

Against this backdrop the Strategy underperformed the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index for the year, with acute underperformance concentrated in the second quarter as well as less pronounced underperformance in the fourth quarter.

In a volatile year for bond and equity markets, stocks saw material performance deltas between large and small market capitalization indexes. The Russell 1000 Growth Index outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index by 2,400 bps. There was less dispersion between growth and value in 2023 than during 2022's value rally. In the fourth quarter the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index gained 12.75%, trailing the 15.26% advance for the Russell 2000 Value Index and the 14.16% advance for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Health care and consumer discretionary were the main drivers of Strategy underperformance in 2023. Within health care, performance was impacted by a confluence of continued pressure on the companies that sell services and products into the biopharmaceutical sector, idiosyncratic execution within some of our medical device holdings, and a furious December rally in small cap biotech stocks not owned in the Strategy.

In consumer discretionary, underperformance was largely impacted by earlier challenges for National Vision, one of the largest retailers of eyeglasses, which had been hurt by optometric physician labor shortages and the unexpected loss of a 33-year relationship with Walmart. We have kept the position with the expectation that remote exam technology can alleviate the labor pressures. In the fourth quarter, consumer discretionary performance was negatively impacted by investor perception of an acquisition made by Fox Factory, a manufacturer of components for mountain bikes and specialty vehicles. The company entering a new vertical was met with market skepticism. We remain optimistic on the company's positioning and the longer-term growth opportunity in its core markets and have consequently held the position.

Two sectors that saw stronger performance into year-end were financials and industrials, both of which were solid performers in the fourth quarter. This was largely driven by stock-specific performance. Long-standing holding Trex, a provider of composite decking, rebounded from destocking in 2022 along with continued material conversion from lumber decking. Shift4 Payments, a provider of payment and processing solutions largely to niche verticals, provided an encouraging outlook for 2024, which supported outperformance in the quarter. Finally, despite challenged overall performance within consumer discretionary, Wingstop saw sustained outperformance both in the fourth quarter and for the full year as company-specific initiatives to drive traffic have led to strong same-store-sales growth.

Portfolio Positioning

Following an uncharacteristic period of weaker performance, the team has reflected on areas of particular challenge, re-evaluated each troubled position and exited those businesses we believe would continue to struggle in order to redeploy capital into new ideas with promise.

We sold 15 positions in 2023 (four due to takeovers, one due to market capitalization and 10 due to a variety of individual considerations). It was an active year of new idea generation as we made 16 new investments (plus participating in the IPO of a pre-existing private investment), more than double the seven additions we made in 2022. Many of the initial investments made in 2023 are of modest size and we look to build these positions over time provided company execution and end market prospects remain intact.

In the fourth quarter we initiated four new investments: Inari Medical, Blackbaud, Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Installed Building Products:

Inari Medical is a medical device company with a core focus on treating venous thromboembolism, or blood clots. With a history of innovation, several approved products and safety/efficacy advantages versus current standards of care, the company is seeing robust revenue growth as the product further penetrates its sizable market opportunity.

Blackbaud is a vertical cloud software provider for nonprofit organizations, education institutions and foundations/charities. With a broad portfolio of solutions to support fundraising and operational activities for its clients, Blackbaud has been evolving its pricing model to accelerate revenue growth while also realizing benefits from a variety of cost and efficiency programs.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company primarily treating rare liver conditions, often in pediatric patients. With multiple approved marketed products across different indications, the company is already operating near cash-flow breakeven. Mirum is pursuing label indication expansions across two of its marketed products that could be materially additive to the growth trajectory, along with two promising Phase 2 candidates designed to treat several adult rare liver diseases.

Installed Building Products is the second-largest installer of residential and commercial insulation as well as adjacent specialty products. The company continues to take share from a long tail of small competitors, leveraging a concentrated supplier base and a fragmented group of customers to extract attractive economics and returns.

In the fourth quarter, we also exited three positions: American Equity Life (ahead of the closing of its acquisition by Brookfield Reinsurance); STAAR Surgical; and Silk Road Medical.

Outlook

Our investment approach evaluates businesses without any macro tilt, focusing on companies that can compound high levels of growth in large markets without depending on macro tailwinds. We also prefer them to have durable returns and ample access to capital to fund high-growth investment opportunities.

Based on our numerous interactions with both existing and potential investments, we believe several trends are relevant heading into 2024:

Significant infrastructure, stimulus and mega-project funding bills have been passed over the last few years. Entering the year there are signs that many public and private projects are poised to begin or accelerate, which should drive growth for a number of industrial and technology markets.

M&A transactions could accelerate. With greater certainty on funding costs and availability as well as stability in labor markets and supply chains, we have begun to see a pickup in strategic and financial buyer activity as private equity players seek to deploy record amounts of dry powder and larger businesses look for growthier assets.

As corporate spending behavior changed in recognition of the market realities of 2022 and 2023, corporate leaders are now seeking out a balance of efficiency and responsibility as they return to potentially more growth-oriented postures. We do not anticipate the profligate spending of prior years to return and would anticipate solutions like outsourcing, platform consolidation and leveraging technology (like early generative AI applications) to be favored avenues to shrewdly fund necessary investments in a higher cost of capital environment.

This past year was one of relative difficulty for small cap growth stocks relative to their larger brethren. Such periods of extreme relative underperformance have often presaged extended periods of strength. There remains tremendous innovation occurring in many sectors of the economy, whether in health care, information technology (IT), industrials or consumer goods and services. Smaller, nimbler businesses continue to disrupt and reimagine legacy business models. We remain energized by the opportunities we see across the universe of small cap growth stocks, particularly with palatable valuations across the spectrum of growth.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Small Cap Growth strategy underperformed its benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy posted gains in six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary contributors to performance were in the industrials, IT, health care and financials sectors.

Relative to the benchmark, overall stock selection detracted from performance. In particular, stock selection in consumer staples, health care, communication services as well as an underweight to the real estate sector had the most negative impacts on results. On the positive side, stock selection in financials and industrials and an underweight to energy and utilities contributed positively to results.

On an individual stock basis, the leading contributors were positions in Trex, Varonis Systems, Wingstop, Monolithic Power Systems and Shift4 Payments. The primary detractors were Fox Factory, Lattice Semiconductor, ChampionX, Silk Road Medical and Cactus.

Jeffrey Bailin, CFA, Director, Portfolio Manager

Aram Green, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2023 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Russell Investments. Frank Russell Company ("Russell") is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Neither Russell nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings or underlying data and no party may rely on any Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings and/or underlying data contained in this communication. No further distribution of Russell Data is permitted without Russell's express written consent. Russell does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.