These 7 High-Yield CEFs Reduced Distributions In 2024, Consider Buying Anyway

Jan. 18, 2024 10:43 AM ETCEFS, GLV, GLQ, GLO, CLM, CRF, OPP, RIV, RSF, OCCI1 Comment
Summary

  • abrdn, a UK-based fund manager, has been aggressively acquiring and merging closed-end funds aka CEFs from other managers to expand its offerings.
  • CEFs have advantages over traditional dividend-paying stocks and offer a wide range of asset types and classes.
  • The article reviews seven CEFs that have adjusted their annual distributions downward but still offer monthly payouts exceeding 10%.

For income investors who wish to generate passive income in retirement, or who simply want to support a lavish lifestyle, one option to consider includes CEFs, or closed-end funds. There are multiple advantages to CEFs over more traditional dividend paying stocks such as

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPP, OCCI, CLM, CRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (1.88K)
I see your thoughts on GLO & GLV, but where's GLQ??
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

