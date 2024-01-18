FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is an American conglomerate that is one of the leaders in the aerospace and defense industry.

Thesis

Over the past three months, RTX's share price has risen more than 23% due to Israel's military operation against Hamas, a more aggressive use of its share buyback program, and stock market euphoria about the expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2024.

However, in light of the company's growing debt load, a drop in its revenue due to microscopic contamination detected in the powdered metal used to produce Pratt & Whitney's turbofan engines, and a decline in demand for Raytheon segment products in recent quarters due to significant reductions in military aid to Ukraine, I believe that the current share price does not reflect these risks.

I'm initiating coverage of RTX Corporation with a "hold" rating.

Collins Aerospace's year-on-year revenue growth, RTX's dividend yield, and its share buyback program

In the third quarter of 2023, Collins Aerospace saw significant growth in demand for its products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines. Its revenue reached $6.63 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 15.9% over the previous year.

After the completion of the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon Company in 2020, the combined company's management again began to increase dividend payments.

At the same time, the company's 5-year dividend growth rate is 5.39%, which, together with the payout ratio [TTM] at 45.33%, indicates the absence of significant risks associated with a reduction in its dividend payments. However, RTX's dividend yield is 2.62%, lower than consumer inflation in the United States. As a result, this is one of the factors making RTX a less attractive asset for yield-focused investors.

However, it's worth noting that RTX's management has become more active in recent months with its share repurchase program as its CEO believes in considerable growth prospects for its business segments.

So with that, let's turn to slide two. As we also announced this morning, our Board has approved a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program or ASR, which we will be initiating tomorrow. Simply put, we see a significant discount between the intrinsic value of RTX and our current stock price. The long-term outlook of the GTF remained strong, and Pratt’s franchises extend well beyond the GTF.

So, in the third quarter of 2023, RTX repurchased its shares for a total amount of about $1.43 billion, which is $813 million higher than the previous year. As a result, the number of common shares outstanding was approximately 1.45 billion at the end of September, which is 13 million less than at the beginning of 2023.

RTX Corporation's financial results and outlook

RTX Corporation's revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, reaching $13.46 billion, down 20.6% from the prior year and missing consensus estimates by about $4.74 billion.

The year-over-year decline in this financial measure was primarily due to a sharp decrease in revenue of the Pratt & Whitney segment due to charges of approximately $5.4 billion. These charges relate to defects in the powdered metal used to produce its turbofan engines. As a result, total segment sales were $926 million in the third quarter, down 83.8% from the prior quarter.

In addition, the company disappointed investors with the sales performance of the Raytheon segment, whose business is focused on the production of communications and sensor systems and precision weapons, including the Javelin, Stinger, and air and missile defense systems. Its revenue was $6.47 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $164 million from the prior year. But at the same time, this figure decreased by $1.18 billion compared to the previous year due to a significant reduction in military assistance to Ukraine, which continues to defend against Russia’s aggressive actions.

Seeking Alpha offers financial data on Wall Street analysts' expectations for the coming quarters. So, RTX Corporation's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $19.38 billion to $20.15 billion, which is 8.58% more than in the previous year. As a result, its price/sales ratio [FWD] will be 1.68x, indicating that it is trading at its historical 5-year average.

First and foremost, long-term investors should pay attention to the pace of sales growth in the Raytheon segment due to the continued subsidence of military conflicts in the Middle East.

On a more global level, RTX's revenue is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, but at a modest pace. The increase in this financial metric is accompanied by an anticipated decline in the company's P/S ratio to 1.35x by 2027, which suggests no significant upside relative to the current share price.

RTX's Q3 Non-GAAP EPS was $1.25, beating analysts' consensus estimates by $0.03. However, its EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.19 to $1.3 in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is 1.46% less than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wall Street forecasts RTX's net income will continue to grow in the coming years, with its P/E reaching 11.62x by 2027, which at first glance appears to be an attractive value for long-term investors looking for assets in the American aerospace and defense industry.

However, from 2023 to 2024, the company is expected to experience a modest growth rate in its earnings per share. This, coupled with the identified risks that will be presented below, has led some financial market participants to exercise caution regarding the company and choose other assets that could potentially bring greater returns in the current year when the Fed is planning to cut interest rates.

It is equally important to discuss RTX Corporation's debt, which has continued to grow since 2020. So, its net debt amounted to about $31.33 billion at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.69 billion relative to the end of 2022.

Even though the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio exceeded 3x, including due to production problems in the Pratt & Whitney segment, I believe that the company will not have difficulties servicing its debt since it has stable free cash flow and a significant backlog of $190 billion at the end of September.

Key risks to consider

In addition to the Chinese sanctions imposed on the Raytheon segment of RTX due to arms sales to Taiwan, I highlight two main risks that financial participants need to consider.

Military activity between Israel and Hamas is decreasing

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Israel has completed the destruction of the Hamas terrorist group's infrastructure in northern Gaza. Also, the IDF continues to withdraw some of its troops from Gaza to move on to more targeted operations in the southern part. The military's goals will be to search for hostages who have been held by terrorists for more than a hundred days and to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure.

In light of the lack of large-scale actions on the part of Hezbollah in northern Israel, Washington's request to President Netanyahu to reduce the intensity of the fighting in Gaza, and the peak of the crisis in the Middle East has passed, I expect that Israel's requests for Raytheon products will begin to decline in the upcoming months.

GE Aerospace and CFM International continue to benefit from Pratt & Whitney's problems

The main reason for the company's relatively weak EPS growth in the coming year is the operational challenges experienced by its Pratt & Whitney segment. So, on the earnings call, Neil G. Mitchill, the CFO of RTX, said the following.

As it relates to the powder metal matter for the PW1100, in September, we communicated that we expected the gross financial impact to be in the range of $6 billion to $7 billion with an expected Q3 pretax operating profit impact of approximately $3 billion. As I just mentioned in the third quarter, we recorded a $5.4 billion sales charge resulting in a $2.9 billion pretax operating profit impact, representing our net program share in line with where we expected.

An additional factor that will slow down the growth rate of its revenue is increased competition with GE Aerospace (GE) and CFM International, which produce turbofan engines for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA).

General Electric's total commercial engine sales were 520 units in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 31 units year-over-year, driven primarily by the continued global passenger traffic recovery, increased COMAC C919 production volumes, and increased deliveries of Airbus A320s powered by LEAP-1A engines. CFM International, a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aviation, manufactures these engines.

Takeaway

RTX's share price has risen significantly over the past three months, reaching a strong resistance zone between $85 and $87, which the bulls were unable to break through after several attempts. In addition, these unsuccessful attempts led to the formation of a bearish RSI divergence, which indicates a high probability of an imminent trend change.

Also, given that the company is trading in line with its historical 5-year average P/S ratio, S&P Global Ratings' downgrade of its credit rating outlook from stable to negative, the fading of the crisis in the Middle East as a result of the IDF taking control of the northern part of Gaza and the lack of Beijing's aggressive rhetoric towards Taiwan after a pro-American politician became its president, then I believe that RTX is not an attractive asset for long-term investors at the moment.