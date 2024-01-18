DNY59

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) recently saw many analysts increasing their EPS expectations after management exhibited optimism about 2024 and future continued margin expansion. The recent decrease in the total amount of debt and recent efforts with regard to assets held for sale are also quite beneficial. I do see some risks with regard to decentralization, M&A, joint ventures, and interest rates. However, I think that APi could trade at a level that's a bit more pricey.

APi Group

The company is a leading global business services provider in security and specialty services. It offers both legally required services and contracted services to a strong base of clients in various industries.

The operations are divided into two main operating segments: Security Services, with a focus on comprehensive life safety and security systems, and Specialized Services, highlighted in infrastructure services and industrial plants, ranging from critical infrastructure maintenance to modernization and integrity management.

If I can go straight to the point, I believe that researching APi is beneficial right now for two main reasons. First, there is the fact that management recently delivered expectations about delivering double-digit core inspection organic growth and continued margin expansion. Management reported confidence in the business for 2024.

As I look across our global operation, I am confident in our leaders’ ability to continue to deliver double-digit core inspection organic growth and continued margin expansion across the business as we drive towards our 2025 target of 13% (or more) Adjusted EBITDA margin. As we look to 2024 and beyond, we have great confidence in the business, our ability to deliver consistent organic growth globally, while simultaneously increasing our discipline on project selection and pruning low margin revenue opportunities. Source: APi Group - APi Group Provides Update

Secondly, there is the fact that revenue increased significantly in the last two decades as management has focused on recurrent revenue drivers. The company’s strategy, which is based on inspection, service, and monitoring, appears to be bringing significant organic growth and new revenue opportunities.

Recent EPS Revisions Market Expectations

With lower EPS GAAP and quarterly revenue than expected, I do believe that the recent earnings report did not at all benefit APi Group. Recent EPS GAAP stood at $0.15, and quarterly revenue was close to -$87 million.

Having said that about the recent earnings, I think that the increase in EPS revisions noted in the last 90 days may have a beneficial impact on APG. At least nine analysts increased their expectations. As a result, I believe that as more investors have a look at APi Group, the stock demand may increase.

I do believe that expectations for the years 2024 and 2025 are also quite encouraging. 2025 net sales are expected to be close to $7.598 billion, 2025 EBITDA would stand at $982 million, and 2025 EBIT could be worth $804 million. Finally, 2025 net income would stand at $330 million, with 2025 free cash flow close to $630 million. Let’s note that 2023 FCF, 2024 FCF, and 2025 FCF are expected to be positive, and analysts expect FCF growth.

Expectations with respect to EV/FCF include multiples close to 12x-8x EBITDA and EV/FCF between 28x and 13x. Given the expectations with respect to EBITDA growth and FCF growth, I think that APi group does not trade expensively.

Healthy Balance Sheet With A Significant Amount Of Goodwill Accumulated

In the last quarterly report, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $461 million, with accounts receivable of about $1.280 billion, inventories worth $155 million, and contract assets of about $530 million. Total current assets stand at close to $2.652 billion, and the current ratio is larger than 1x. I do not see liquidity issues here.

Property and equipment stands at close to $377 million, with goodwill worth $2.404 billion and intangible assets of $1.624 billion. Goodwill and intangibles accumulated are the result of acquisitions in the Safety Services and Specialty Services business segments. Given the goodwill accumulated, I believe that APi Group knows well how to acquire and integrate targets. So, I think that we could expect further inorganic growth in the near future.

The Company completed an acquisition included within the Safety Services segment on June 30, 2023. Consideration for Acquisition A23 included cash paid at closing of $30, cash deposited into escrow for future deferred payments of $5, and accrued consideration of $3. Source: 10-Q During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company completed four individually immaterial acquisitions for aggregate consideration transferred of $24, made up of cash paid at closing of $22 and accrued consideration of $2. Source: 10-Q

Other assets include deferred tax assets worth $107 million, pension and post-retirement assets of close to $407 million, and other assets of $151 million. In sum, total assets are equal to $7.9 billion, and the asset/liability ratio is close to 2x. Hence, I believe that the balance sheet appears healthy.

The list of liabilities does not seem worrying. However, investors may want to have a look at the total amount of debt, which is not small. Short-term and current portion of long-term debt stands at close to $256 million, with accounts payable of about $431 million, contingent consideration and compensation liabilities worth $18 million, and total current liabilities close to $1.899 billion. Additionally, with long-term debt of about $2.342 billion, the company also reports pension and post-retirement obligations of about $37 million, operating and finance leases of $170 million, and total liabilities of about $4.920 billion.

Sale Of Infrastructure/Utility Operating Company Could Bring Cash In Hand

In the last quarter, the company noted that it expects to sell an infrastructure/utility operating company in its Specialty Services segment. I believe that a successful sale of these assets or new assets could bring cash in hand, which may enhance the balance sheet. In this regard, management provided the following commentary.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined its intent to sell an infrastructure/utility operating company in its Specialty Services segment, and classified the net book value of the Operating Company as held for sale in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. As of September 30, 2023, the Operating Company remains classified as held for sale. Source: 10-Q

Recent Restructuring And Chubb Acquisition May Bring FCF Growth

In the last quarterly report, the company noted that it may recognize close to $105 million of restructuring costs related to the Chubb restructuring program. As a result, I think that we could expect certain increases in EBITDA margins and FCF margin expansion. In the best case scenario, investors may see the improvement in profitability, which may have a beneficial effect on the stock price.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we have incurred pre-tax restructuring costs within the Safety Services segment of $21 million in connection with the Chubb restructuring program. In total, we estimate that we will recognize approximately $105 million of restructuring costs related to the Chubb restructuring program by the end of fiscal year 2024. Source: 10-Q

Chubb was acquired in 2022 for close to $2.89 billion, including intangibles worth $1.2 billion and goodwill of about $1.3 billion. Given the size of the target, I believe that the integration of Chubb could bring significant business growth if integration is successful.

Economies Of Scale, And Diversification Across Several Industries

APi’s focus on sharing best practices and leveraging their scale and service offerings allows it to capitalize on opportunities and trends across diverse industries. Besides, in my view, its revenue diversification appears to be setting it apart from the competition. In the last report from the year 2023, the company noted revenue from a number of industries including Life safety, HVAC, Fabrication, or specialty contracting. In my view, diversification may lower potential net sales volatility.

Recent Decrease In Debt, Debt Assessment, And Cost Of Capital

I believe that the company, recently, sent beneficial news to the market. Management announced a decrease in the total amount of debt, and expects net leverage to be close to 2.5x in the coming quarter. In my view, a decrease in leverage could lead to an increase in demand for the stock and perhaps increases in the EV/EBITDA and EV/FCF ratio.

The Company has recently paid down an additional $175 million on its Term Loan due 2026, leaving $330 million outstanding. APi has repaid a total of $475 million of debt year to date and expects to end 2023 below its targeted net leverage ratio of 2.5x. Source: APi Group - APi Group Announces Debt Paydown.

With that said about the recent decrease in leverage, I studied carefully the interest rate reported by the company. APi’s debt agreements include 4.125% and 4.75% senior notes. Hence, I think that the cost of debt may not be far from these levels.

Competitors seem to have a WACC ranging from 7% to 13% and a median WACC of 9.7%. With these figures in mind and also taking into account the cost of debt, I believe that a WACC of about 9.7% (per Gurufocus) seems conservative.

My FCF Expectations

My expectations include 2031 net income of about $878 million, with 2031 depreciation of about $64 million, amortization close to $543 million, and restructuring charges worth $137 million.

Besides, with share-based compensation expense of about $75 million, profit-sharing expense of $18 million, and non-cash lease expense worth $259 million, I also included pension contributions worth -$213 million.

Additionally, with changes in accounts receivable close to -$458 million, contract assets worth -$67 million, and changes in inventories of about -$226 million, my DCF also includes accounts payable of about $418 million. Moreover, with accrued liabilities and income taxes payable of $278 million and contract liabilities of close to $350 million, 2031 CFO would stand at $1.678 billion. Finally, with purchases of property and equipment of close to -$269 million, 2031 FCF would be about $1.409 billion.

Source: My Cash Flow Expectations

With the previous FCF expectations, if we also include a conservative WACC of 9.7%, the net present value of future FCF would stand at about $4.7 billion. Additionally, with a multiple of 12x FCF, the implied enterprise value would stand at $12.7 billion.

Source: My Financial Model

Now, if we add cash and subtract short term debt, contract liabilities, long term debt, and pension obligations, the implied equity valuation would stand at $10 billion. The forecast price would stand at close to $41 per share, with an IRR of close to 5%. Note that the debt I took into account is what was reported in the last quarter.

Source: My Financial Model

Risks

The company gives significant authority to the management of its subsidiaries, which has been crucial to its growth. However, this carries risks, such as misalignment of strategies and processes, which could result in regulatory non-compliance.

Furthermore, the company’s joint ventures depend on the performance of partners over whom it has limited control, which could lead to conflicts or delays in decision-making. Additionally, regulatory breaches by partners can negatively affect the business, and the company could be jointly liable for liabilities. Financial or partner performance problems could lead to project terminations, legal risks, and reputational damage, affecting profits or increasing losses.

I also believe that APi may suffer certain interest rate risks or risks related to the total amount of debt. If the leverage ratio does not decrease in 2024, some inventors could sell their shares, which may have a negative impact on the EV/FCF multiples.

Competitors

In my opinion, the company operates in highly competitive and fragmented industries, with relatively low barriers to entry. Its competitors range from small regional companies to large national and international corporations with significant resources. Competition is based on various factors, such as price, quality, service, technical expertise, safety record, response time, and customer service reputation.

Although some of the company’s revenue comes from fixed-price deals, the company believes that its advantage lies in technical capabilities, geographic reach, and a skilled workforce. These attributes allow the company to compete effectively, even against larger competitors, as customers consider a range of factors while choosing a service provider.

My Opinion

Given recent optimism for 2024 and 2025, increases in EPS expectations, and recent reduction in the total amount of debt, APi may bring beneficial earnings in 2024. In addition, covering a wide range of industries and clients and with significant growth through acquisitions, I believe that we may see further net sales growth in the coming years. There are some risks associated with decentralization, joint ventures, or total amount of debt. However, I think that the stock could trade at better price marks.