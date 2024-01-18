Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: Room For Upside Amid Strong Momentum To Start 2024, Earnings On Tap

Jan. 18, 2024 11:49 AM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • US holiday spending trends were in line with estimates, indicating a resilient consumer, but there are some concerns about 2024 retail spending.
  • I see shares of Visa Inc. as undervalued with the company boasting positive earnings growth and a favorable stock chart.
  • Visa's strong growth history and positive trends justify its premium valuation, and EPS growth is expected in the quarterly report due out next week.
  • I highlight key price levels to monitor this market leader.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

The consumer is in good shape, not great shape. Emerging macro data points to this reality. While U.S. retail sales from the Census Bureau reported this week showed solid consumption, holiday spending trends were roughly merely in line with estimates, according to Bank of

This article was written by

Comments (1)

CashCow Investor profile picture
CashCow Investor
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (76)
I am a fan of Visa but I think you calc'd the equity market cap using basic shares out when you should have been using fully diluted. It makes a difference. Free cash flow yield is 4% when using fully diluted and 5% when using basic.
