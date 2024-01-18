Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla's Elon Musk Is Asking For His Bonus To Be Recharged

Jan. 18, 2024 12:02 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock15 Comments
Jaberwock Research profile picture
Jaberwock Research
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Elon Musk's previous bonus award vested early due to Tesla's rising share price, leaving him with no currently active incentive plan.
  • Musk is seeking to increase his voting control of Tesla to 25%.
  • He has indicated that he would like to move the AI and Robotics development outside of Tesla if he does not have 25% control.
  • Granting Musk another incentive bonus to increase his voting control would have significant financial implications for Tesla shareholders and could negatively impact the company's share price.

Man inserts a power cord into an electric car for charging in the nature

SimonSkafar

A new incentive plan for Elon Musk

For the past week or so, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls have been active on social media, suggesting that Elon Musk needs a new bonus plan to get him to focus his attention

This article was written by

Jaberwock Research profile picture
Jaberwock Research
2.88K Followers
I am a retired engineer and company manager. I do not have a financial background or offer financial advice.The articles I write are for interest only and I try to find subjects that interest both me and my readers.I usually take a small position in the companies that a write about, long or short, but most of my investments are in boring blue-chip dividend stocks.An engineering education has provided me with keen analysis skills. Working on projects in over 30 different countries and living on three different continents has given me a broad view of the world and a healthy skepticism about much of what I see in the financial media these days.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (3.11K)
By law, isn't Musk required to get BOD approval to make these statements prior to releasing them? I'd bet he didn't abide by that which were part of the 420 tweet settlement.

"He has indicated that he would like to move the AI and Robotics development outside of Tesla if he does not have 25% control.Granting Musk another incentive bonus to increase his voting control would have significant financial implications for Tesla shareholders and could negatively impact the company's share price.:"
Montana Skeptic profile picture
Montana Skeptic
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (12.02K)
Terrific work here (again), jaberwock. Thank you.

Compare & contrast this great work with the TSLA garbage churned out here today by Victor Dergunov. Truly embarrassing for Seeking Alpha.
Real007 profile picture
Real007
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (1.53K)
Too funny -- since his cars, chargers etc are suboptimal, work poorly (if at all) when temps dip.
b
bjorn2z
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (48)
@Real007 His robots attack coworkers and his rockets are prone to rapid unplanned disassemblies. The myth of his brilliance is unraveling. His empire is built on government subsidies and green hysteria. Biting the hands that feed him is unsustainable.
S
SolarPhil
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (908)
This is the dumbest take possible, please
Someone take 5, 10 or even 20% dilution if you can give me 10x growth
b
bjorn2z
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (48)
@SolarPhil Tesla's growth is all in the rear view. More than 2 years in the past. You will be lucky if TSLA gets cut only in half going forward. It has been cut in half since November 2021. Same thing is about to be repeated, with or without dilution.
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (23.07K)
There are other ways to give voting control other than giving Musk more shares. For example, the board could create a new class of shares that have 10 votes per share and offer to exchange some of them to take Musk to the 25% voting level.

Why anybody would do this is a big question, but so far, this board has done everything Musk wanted.
S
SolarPhil
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (908)
@cparmerlee he stated that’s not possible after IPO as a Delaware corp
D
DNZ333
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (218)
Elon would not go without fire and TSLA will be burn down together with investors especially those long term investors….. ironically this is nothing less then blackmailing TSLA shareholders
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (10.03K)
@DNZ333 EM is a sociopath. Tesla will never reach a new all time high so just set the bar above $400. It will never happen.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (256)
He is only 5% below the 25% he’s asking. Give him that 5% if he can triple the market cap in the next 5 years.
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (23.07K)
@Cdoctator "He is only 5% below the 25% he’s asking"

Only if he exercises the options, and that would take a lot of cash and a lot of tax liability.
b
bjorn2z
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (48)
@Cdoctator The 2017 to 2021 period is ancient history.
Since then TSLA market cap has been shrinking and the stock price fell 400, 300, 200...

TSLA 150, 100, and 50 coming sooner than you can imagine.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (10.03K)
@bjorn2z Correct.
