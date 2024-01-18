Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Favorite Spot Bitcoin ETF: None Of Them- Hype Vs. Technical Analysis, IBIT Is Now A Bitcoin Indicator

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin's price pattern looks weak and is getting progressively weaker, raising concerns about its future performance.
  • Bitcoin is more of a trading vehicle than a reliable store of value for long-term investors.
  • The iShares Bitcoin Trust is worth watching as it has already attracted significant assets and trading volume.
  • This article is based on a combination of research and some real-world events that remind me too much of the Dot-Com Bubble era to keep to myself.
Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

If an investor, professional or otherwise, comes out with an opinion that Bitcoin's price is more likely to fall than rise, they had better have two things:

1. A good reason to be speaking out against the barrage of excitement, hype and

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.43K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BITO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade bitcoin-related securities in small size, and currently own BITO puts and calls, and BITI shares

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

H
HK Chris
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (12)
A great read, thank you.
Gottlieb Hufeland profile picture
Gottlieb Hufeland
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (65)
Appreciate your thoughts on this, thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBIT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IBIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.