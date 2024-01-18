Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC: The 2024 Guidance Is Excellent

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited reported strong Q4 earnings and provided full-year guidance for 2024.
  • In this article, I take a closer look at the semiconductor manufacturer's 2024 guidance.
  • Based on my analysis, the company should reach a run rate revenue of $96 billion in Q4 2024.
  • Given this strong growth, along with good long-term prospects, Taiwan Semiconductor remains a strong buy.

Silicon Wafer inside Photolithography Machine. Shot of Lithography Process that allows to Create Complex Patterns on a Wafer during Semiconductor and Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab or Foundry.

SweetBunFactory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC reported its Q4 2023 earnings earlier today (January 18, 2024). Q4 performance was very good, and TSMC provided full-year guidance for 2024. In this article, I take a closer look at this guidance

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.14K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SMF_USR
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (2.07K)
👍🙏
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.