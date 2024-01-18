SweetBunFactory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC reported its Q4 2023 earnings earlier today (January 18, 2024). Q4 performance was very good, and TSMC provided full-year guidance for 2024. In this article, I take a closer look at this guidance and consider its implications for TSMC's upcoming quarters and its position at the end of the year. My analysis suggests that TSMC should be in an excellent position exiting this year, and the stock remains a strong buy for me.

The Guidance

During the earnings call, TSMC management provided the following outlook for 2024:

Our business has bottomed out on a year-over-year basis and we expect 2024 to be a healthy growth year for TSMC, supported by continued strong ramp of our industry-leading 3-nanometer technologies, strong demand for the 5-nanometer technologies and robust AI-related demand. Coming off the steep inventory correction and low base of 2023, for the full year of 2024, we forecast the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory, to increase by more than 10% year-over-year, while foundry industry growth is forecast to be approximately 20%…. We expect our business to grow quarter-over-quarter throughout 2024 and our full-year revenue expect to increase by low-to-mid 20% in U.S. dollar terms.

Management was cagier about gross margins for the full year, and stated that they "are not ready to give out a full-year guidance on gross margin yet." However, they did note two important headwinds in 2024. First, the ramp of "N3 is expected to dilute… gross margin by about 3 percentage points to 4 percentage points for the full year of 2024." Second, a one-time conversion of some N5 tools to N3 production will hit gross margins by 1 to 2 percentage points in H2 2024.

There are important tailwinds as well. Management forecasts that utilization rates should improve in 2024 versus 2023. This makes sense, given that 2023 has witnessed a slow grind out of a cyclical slump for the semiconductor industry. Higher utilization should improve operating margins as fixed costs get divided over a larger revenue base.

In addition, as yields improve on N3, that should further aid margins, especially as N3's contribution to TSMC's top line further expands.

Overall, it seems likely that margins will probably be down by 2-3 percentage points in 2024 compared to 2023.

Revenue Implications For The Rest Of 2024

For simplicity, let's say that TSMC is forecasting top line growth of about 23% in 2024. For 2023, TSMC revenue came out to $68.6 billion. This means that TSMC is guiding revenue around $84.4 billion in 2024.

At the midpoint, TSMC has guided that Q1 revenue will be $18.4 billion. This leaves $66 billion for Q2 through Q4. Given the claim that revenue will grow quarter-over-quarter through 2024, a rough projection for the rest of the year would then be:

Q2: $20 billion

Q3: $22 billion

Q4: $24 billion.

TSMC Should Be In An Excellent Position Exiting 2024

As readers can see, TSMC should be approaching an annualized run rate of around $96 billion in revenue at the end of the year-almost 40% higher than the 2023 figure of $68.6 billion and 30% higher than TSMC's peak revenue of $73.6 billion in 2022. This is very good growth.

Of course, margins will be lower, especially in H2, so the impact on profitability should be smaller. If net profit margins are 3 percentage points lower compared to the 2023 figure of 39%, then in Q4 2024 TSMC's net profit should come out to $8.64 billion, or about $1.66 per share ($6.64 annualized). This compares to earnings per share of $1.44 in Q4 2023 - an increase of 15%.

TSMC should likely be looking at further margin improvements in 2025 as N3 matures and the one-time retooling hit to gross margins in H2 goes away. So overall, by the end of the year, TSMC should be in rather good shape financially.

Rosier Outlook Across The Industry

TSMC's outlook in 2024 and beyond is also looking good due to the ongoing recovery in the semiconductor industry and AI-based growth in demand for chips. We have seen increasingly positive commentary about the outlook for 2024 from a number of major chipmakers - especially those with exposure to AI. Nvidia (NVDA) has been upbeat for a while, of course, and should keep growing through 2024. Now Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is forecasting a rosy outlook for its AI accelerators as well, and also predicting a gradual recovery in client computing. Readers can see my recent analysis of AMD's AI prospects in a recent article titled "AMD: The AI Foothold Is A Major Win." Beyond those two, Qualcomm is also forecasting recovery in smartphones and an eventual boost in demand due to AI.

TSMC's Valuation Remains Reasonable

If my estimates are (more or less) accurate, then TSMC should be at a run rate EPS of $6.64 exiting 2024, with further top line growth and margin improvements on the horizon. The current share price of $110 (at time of writing) is about 16x this end-of-year EPS, and remains reasonable considering TSMC's historic multiples.

I had previously rated TSMC a strong buy in July when shares were trading at $97. Since then, TSMC's revenues have increased about 25% and earnings per share have grown about 26%. Considering the strong guidance for 2024, it seems to me that on balance TSMC remains a strong buy even though the current share price is about 13% higher than when I last wrote about the company. The execution has been good, and semiconductor industry recovery and strong AI prospects put TSMC in a strong position for the future.

Conclusion

Taiwan Semiconductor's guidance for 2024 is excellent, and my analysis suggests that TSMC should be in a strong financial position exiting this year. Investors should be very pleased with the progress over the last quarter and the rosy outlook for 2024 and beyond. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares remain a strong buy.