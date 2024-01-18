Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global ETF Market Facts: 3 Things To Know From Q4 2023

Summary

  • ETFs remain a fraction of total global financial market in equities and fixed income, ranging from 4.6%-13% of equities and 0.4%-2.8% of fixed income assets by region.
  • While global ETF volumes increased in Q4 2023 from the prior quarter, full-year levels were lower than the record levels reached in 2022.
  • Individual investors, particularly in the U.S., continued to participate in the ETF market, including in ETF options, with trading activity particularly elevated in active and complex products.

By Samara Cohen

Three Things To Know From Q4 2023

  1. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) remain a fraction of the total global financial market in both equities and fixed income, ranging from 4.6%-13% of equities and 0.4%-2.8% of fixed income assets by region.

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

