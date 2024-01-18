WTAI: A Solid Play For AI's Second Wave

FotografieLink

The AI revolution was one of the main themes of 2023 and is clearly here to stay. 2024 should bring further growth and this hot sector could provide attractive gains for investors.

One way to gain exposure to the potential upside is through the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (BATS:WTAI). As the name suggests, the fund focuses on AI and Innovation and is diversified across 80 stocks.

This article will look at if WTAI is a good way to invest in AI, while also looking at the bigger picture of whether AI stocks can actually deliver on the hype.

The AI Craze

2023 was a breakout year for AI characterized by rapid progress and broad spread adoption. Tech companies in particular rushed to harness AI's capabilities. AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, enhance decision-making processes, and usher in a new era of technological capabilities.

However, success provokes scrutiny. The EU has already regulated the use of AI and more regulations could follow. Furthermore, we are already seeing AI replace humans in many positions across the Tech sector and there could be some pushback against the layoffs as these figures rise.

These factors may weigh slightly on sentiment and put some projects under pressure, but I don't think they are a major negative catalyst. All industries are regulated and AI needs some guidelines to mitigate risk and allay public fears. This would help other projects reach their full potential.

On the plus side, there are reports of a "second wave" of AI, as reported here. Many of the smaller companies are yet to blossom and even the larger Tech companies are yet to fully capitalize on AI investments and research. The sector is still in its infancy and has the potential for massive growth.

Time to Deliver

AI as a sector has not delivered the alpha many expected given the hype. Here's how WTAI has compared to the broader market (SPY) and the Tech sector (QQQ) since WTAI's inception at the January 2022 top.

Data by YCharts

WTAI is the clear loser but was unlucky to have an inception date right at the broader market top in 2022. Its higher volatility led to large losses which it has not been able to make up. Over a shorter period from the 2023 low it performs slightly better.

Data by YCharts

QQQ still outperforms significantly. Again, the increased volatility created a large downswing in Q3 and could not be recovered.

The main problem is that AI is a growth sector and growth has taken a beating since 2021 due to high long-term yields. Just look at some of the other high growth funds such as the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) which lost over 80% of its value in two years. WTAI has an average Price/Earnings ratio of around 44 according to its September '23 report. This is a problem in the current environment.

That said, things could be turning around. Since late October, we have seen yields fall sharply and the Fed pivot. Growth stocks could start performing well again, and WTAI has outperformed in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Should long-term yields drop further and growth stocks come back in favor, AI as a sector should outperform. Furthermore, a "second wave" in AI could provide a further tailwind.

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF

WTAI offers exposure to AI and Innovation stocks across a portfolio of 80 companies. This provides good diversification and there is only one stock with over a 2% weighting.

WTAI Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Thera are some familiar names in the top 10, but for the top holding to be the South Korean company Naver Corp. looks questionable - it is still trading below the February 2023 peak and failed to break out during the Q4 2023 rally. Also, where is Nvidia (NVDA), the best performing AI stock? It was there on the 30th September 2023 according to this Wisdom Tree report and was the second largest holding at 2.86%. However, it has now slipped out of the top 10 and is 21st with only a 1.42% weighting. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also had a 2.01% weighting in the top 10 in September but has been reduced to 1.55%.

Portfolio turnover is normal, but it is slightly worrying the fund is selling some of its best performing stocks. The prospectus gives further insight on how stocks are selected.

The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on artificial intelligence technology... To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from (i) one or more of the three Artificial Intelligence Activities or (ii) Innovative Activities... The Index Provider expects that 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Artificial Intelligence Activities. In addition to meeting the definition of either Artificial Intelligence Activities or Innovative Activities, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

WTAI is actively managed and relies on the judgment of the management team. Turnover is high and according to the prospectus updated in December 2023, "During the most recent fiscal year, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate was 26% of the average value of its portfolio."

The question is whether the stock selection process and the rules governing it deliver alpha. We have already compared WTAI to QQQ and SPY, but what about its peers? Here's an overview of similar funds:

Fund comparison (Seeking Alpha)

WTAI's expense ratio is the lowest, but as the chart below shows, its returns are mediocre in the last year.

Performance comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Excluding the 2x leveraged UBOT, WTAI lags behind THNQ and LRNZ. LRNZ is a tiny fund with only $38m in AUM and very poor liquidity, while THNQ is a similar sized fund to WTAI, but again with low liquidity; only $1m is traded daily on average. WTAI has decent liquidity with $4.47m traded daily.

Despite the issue with liquidity, THNQ does look an interesting alternative to WTAI and merits further investigation. Its top 10 holdings contain Nvidia and AMD in spots 1 and 2, which could explain its better performance.

Overall, WTAI compares favorably to its peers on most metrics. I would, however, like to see a better performing portfolio with higher weightings to strong stocks in the AI sector such as Nvidia.

Conclusions

The AI craze is in its infancy and - barring a handful of stocks - has yet to set the stock market alight. There is, however, huge potential for growth and the prospect of a "second wave" is enticing. WTAI provides a diversified portfolio of stocks with AI and Innovation activities and should perform well when growth stocks are back in favor. I would describe the fund as "decent." There are no red flags, and its expense ratio and liquidity are attractive. However, it underperforms one of its peers, THNQ, and its stock selection could be better.