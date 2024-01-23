Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Launching Dividends & Income Select: Long-Term Investing For Income And Growth

Jan. 23, 2024 10:00 AM ET4 Comments
Summary

  • Introducing Dividends & Income Select, a new Investor Group for long-term investors from Dave Van Knapp and a veteran team of experienced investors.
  • Features include three stock portfolios with trade reports, plus extensive coverage of dividend-growth stocks, high-yield stocks, options, and other sources of income.
  • For a limited time, Dividends & Income Select is available to charter members for 31% off our regular price for annual subscriptions.

Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Editor's note: This article is meant to introduce the new Investor Group service, Dividends & Income Select.

I'm happy to announce the launch of a new Investor Group, Dividends & Income Select, which delivers investment ideas and analysis

I contribute to the Investing Group Dividends & Income Select, along with Mike Nadel, Jason Fieber, Greg Patrick, and Christian Phillips.

My mission is to help self-directed individual investors profit from stock investing. In addition to my work for Dividends & Income Select, I have authored eight e-books on dividend growth investing, along with countless articles and videos on investing for income.

I hold a BA in physics from Holy Cross College and a JD from Georgetown University. My wife and I live in Canandaigua, NY.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Bobbie B
Today, 10:29 AM
Are all the people in your company registered CFP?
vvw
Today, 10:25 AM
I'm in. I'm not sure where to sign up.
AnthonyGiordano
Today, 10:13 AM
Excellent, I'd consider being a "founding" member. Your articles here in SA have always been to the point and very prudent. I'm already recently retired but would still consider, even though I've reached that point where the portfolio is now paying me, and it doesn't look like I'll need to touch principle. However, I also want to continue this process on through legacy for future generations to enjoy. Either way, if I join or not, "Best of luck to you and your team David."
ivguy
Today, 10:12 AM
Congratulations and good luck on your new adventure. I'll just stick with SCHD and other ETFs.
