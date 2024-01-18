Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Toyota is emerging as a strong competitor to Tesla in the EV market, with booming sales and aggressive EV plans.
  • Toyota has several advantages over Tesla in the US market, including a well-established dealer network, a CEO who avoids controversial headlines, and higher reliability ratings.
  • Toyota's margins and earnings are rising, while Tesla's margins and earnings are falling, making Toyota an undervalued investment option compared to Tesla.
  • Bottom line: Sell Tesla, Buy Toyota.

Most of you probably know that BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) recently dethroned Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) as the largest EV manufacturer on the planet. However, BYD doesn't sell EVs in the United States and

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (20)

The one called Jeff profile picture
The one called Jeff
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (18)
Think I'll stick with Tesla, because unlike Toyota, it isn't just a car company.
m
maxfloat100
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (300)
What a foolish reason to reject Tesla (their CEO is pivoting to the Republican party). Why have you kept oil stocks when they are clearly Republican leaning organizations? The AI & FSD are the real potential upside for Tesla. I bought Tesla stock years ago but sold out when Musk went on Joe Rogan smoking dope & still got a triple. Big mistake! I bought back in & have done well. I also own Toyotas-great cars. But I live in Houston TX-oil capitol of the world. I saw many Teslas on the freeway this morning & saw a new 12 bay Tesla charging station near my house. Tesla is everywhere here. I'm keeping my Tesla stock. It's going to perform well many years into the future.
w
westrom
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (1)
EV's are computers on wheels so software is the most important feature in an EV, Toyota and other companies may make EV's but Tesla produces a smart car no other company can come close to it.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@westrom - I prefer to think of EVs as batteries on wheels. Sure the software is important, but if Tesla vehicles are so superior, why are their margins & earnings falling while Toyota's margins & earnings are rising? That is what investors should be looking at imho.

Meantime, speaking of sw, what happened to the full-self driving Musk promised many years ago? Still not working, right? Not sure any other companies want to "come close" to Musk's "FSD" ...
j
jimoc
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (16.64K)
I didn’t read it careful enough to see if there was also a jab taken at Aaron Rodgers.
Quite the playbook that the left has.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (2.76K)
i agree on TSLA but like BYD and Hyundai. - the latters EV's have the best reviews and BYD will sell a bunch in the new Indonesia Market.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@Steve Fischer - agree on BYD, which is now pretty much setting the EV standard in China and forcing Musk to lower prices. However, not sure I would agree on Hyundai ... while those vehicles have made great strides in recent years, I have not noticed them at the top of reliability reviews like I see Toyota (see the graphic in this article, for example). Meantime, I have a neighbor that bought a Hyundai hybrid and he had big issues from the get-go, and was driving a loaner for 6-months before he finally got his "new" car repaired and returned to him.

I owned BYD stock for awhile (and covered it on SA), but sold it at a decent profit when all the China tensions just seemed like anything could happen to those shares. I haven't looked at it or Hyundai versus Toyota ... but, I obviously have compared TM to TSLA, and I'd certainly go with TM here. Thanks for reading!
aschwaller1 profile picture
aschwaller1
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (408)
Hard to beat a Toyota. I have had several and usually pass them along to a daughter. They use them for a couple of years and can sell them for a decent price. Hopefully my wife's Dodge truck with 200,000 miles will make it long enough to replace it with a Toyota EV truck. New might be too expensive but I would trust a used Toyota. I hope you are well. Andy
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@aschwaller1 - Hi Andy - long time no see but I figured an article about cars might attract your attention. Speaking of a Toyota EV truck, did you see this:

www.gearpatrol.com/...

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
Freigeist profile picture
Freigeist
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (1.13K)
If you regard TSLA as a car producer, I fully agree with you.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@Freigeist - absolutely, after all - the vast majority of Tesla revenue, EBITDA, and earnings comes from selling EVs. So, yes, I certainly do regard TSLA as a car producer, and so should investors.

Cathie Woods' thesis that Tesla will somehow turn into a robo-taxi company, she may want to talk to some Tesla owners who have big trouble getting repairs implemented on their cars ... not sure how they would feel about their "robo-taxi" getting into a wreck ... after all, Musk's many years of false promises on "full self-driving" have bordered on delusional.
w
woodland
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (3.35K)
Great article here Michael and I can’t agree with you more on Toyota, my wife drives a 4 -runner and I have a Tundra, they run forever with no problems. We are looking now at a EV from Toyota and see how they drive.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@woodland - thanks and yes, most Toyotas are bullet proof. I sold an old Yamaha receiver on CL the other day, and the guy that bought it drove up in a Tundra. I asked him how he liked it and he said he had never considered a Toyota until his company bought 4 Tundras and he drove one for a couple years and put over 300k miles on it without one problem. So he bought one for himself, and now he has over 200k miles on his, without one problem.

As I said in the piece, I always assumed my first EV would be a Tesla, but that is no longer the case. Not only because I find Musk's pivot to the "dark-side" to be both sad and disappointing (and dangerous for America given his control of "X"), but because I have heard various horror stories about Tesla owners trying to get a repair done and how upset they are that they paid thousands more than brand new ones are selling for today. Now Toyota has finally decided to jump into EVs bigtime, so I can wait a bit longer (I am in no hurry as I have two fully functional Toyotas). I have multiple neighbors that recently bought hybrid Toyotas (RAV4) and they are very happy with them and always crow about the high mileage they are getting. Anyhow, thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (9.76K)
as a used car dealer from ny I can tell you the most important thing in buying a used car is replacement PARTS. HERTZ is dumping ALL teslas from rental fleet. they say that parts are expensive and hard to get. the easiest parts to get in USA are toyota & HONDA. gm is bad about stocking parts for 10 year old cars.another issue with tesla is few service centers. in honeoye falls new york you take your tesla to the local chevy dealer for tesla hard parts replacement.things like axels and the such toyota has WORLD wIDE parts delivery. toyota has great resale value in AFRICA . 180 million live in nigeria. when you trade in your toyota in america it has a very good export market. you can ship to europe from NEW JERSEY for half what it cost to send it to LA calf.just goggle used cars for sale in NIGERIA or BENIN africa to see how muck toyotas are worth. nigeria has no truth in mileage laws so all the miles are very low,,,,
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (46.9K)
@cssys - yup, and that is exactly why the very first competitive advantage I listed in this article that Toyota has over Tesla is:

"A large and well-established retail dealer network for new & used sales, customer support, parts & maintenance, and vehicle repair."

Yet the best reason to Sell Tesla and Buy Toyota is that Tesla's margins and earnings are falling, and Toyota's margin's & earnings are rising.

Interesting angle on shipping a used Toyota to Nigeria for sale ... not sure that is viable or cost-effective for the majority of Americans ... and not sure of the need ... Toyotas have excellent resale value here in the states. I was recently offered $12k for my 2002 Toyota Tacoma, and it has over 250,000 miles on it. But, of course, I turned it down. Next to my engineering degree, it was the best investment I ever made. Well ... I guess Broadcom, Google, and Amazon were pretty good too ;)
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (2.21K)
@cssys But, but, but ... Tesla's are computers on wheels.....!
R
Ron1634
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (3.08K)
Yeah - Would not trust Elon with any investment.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (2.76K)
@Ron1634 Because he hasnt made enough money? And you do better?
R
Ron1634
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (3.08K)
@Steve Fischer - Anyone who tells his advertisers to G.F yourself is ....
The day after Elon's meltdown, I watched an interview with Jamie Dimon
Can't imagine that coming out of his mouth
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (2.21K)
@Steve Fischer No, because the guy is a lose cannon - and getting loser as he ages...
