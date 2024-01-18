Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TSMC: Back In Growth Mode

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC reported a solid quarter and is forecasting strong growth in 2024.
  • The chip company is shifting back to growth mode as demand for AI chips soars, allowing management to return to 15% to 20% growth targets.
  • Warren Buffett sold TSMC last year, causing some investors to cash out far too soon.
  • The stock is still cheap, trading at only 14x forward EPS targets.
TSMC North America headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Overnight, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC reported a solid fourth quarter with signs the chip business is about to boom again. TSMC has been full speed ahead manufacturing artificial intelligence ("AI") chips, but overall sales

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Comments (5)

Victor Nettoyeur
Today, 2:17 PM
Good point about the illogical behaviour of BRK. As their shareholder I don't blame them, they don't like to take risks. However, Apple doesn't have many options to get the best chips in case of conflict. Samsung is completely off the hook in my opinion and Intel has yet to deliver on their promises. TSMC certainly won't rush to build new fabs on US soil, so the silicon shield and new political leadership will maintain the status quo.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Today, 2:19 PM
@Victor Nettoyeur
Not only will $AAPL not get the best chips, but Apple won't get anything made. Some 95% of manufacturing is actually in China.
Victor Nettoyeur
Today, 2:32 PM
@Stone Fox Capital We can only speculate about the sanctions. We can also see from the example of Russia that their energy industry has not been too badly affected. The Western world is dependent on cheap production and energy.
Natturner1966
Today, 1:45 PM
Bought at $100. Glad I did.
natersoz
Today, 1:25 PM
Thanks - great article. Sadly, I missed this one too.
