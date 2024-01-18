JHVEPhoto

Overnight, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC reported a solid fourth quarter with signs the chip business is about to boom again. TSMC has been full speed ahead manufacturing artificial intelligence ("AI") chips, but overall sales were lagging due to weakness in smartphones and other sectors during the semiconductor inventory correction last year. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock with the shift back to growth mode as AI chip demand soars.

Source: Finviz

Last Negative Quarter

In no surprise, TSMC beat consensus estimates for Q4 '23 as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

After a tough year, with sales slumping every quarter of 2023, TSMC is forecasting strong growth in 2024. The chip company had spent the prior 3 years since the start of Covid with massive growth, so a pause in 2023 wasn't a huge surprise.

The key here is that TSMC is forecasting a big move back into growth mode with the Q1 '24 guidance of $18.0 to $18.8 billion. The chip giant only reported sales last Q1 of $16.6 billion, while consensus estimates were predicting a rebound to nearly 10% growth with sales of $18.2 billion.

The chip company continues to remain ahead of the market with the constant shift to lower processing technology. 3nm chip sales reached 15% of total sales and the combined sales for 7nm or below technology reached 67% of sales during Q4.

Source: TSMC Q4'23 presentation

On the Q4 '23 earnings call, Wendell Huang, VP and CFO of TSMC, made the following statement regarding demand:

Moving into first quarter 2024, we expect our business to be impacted by smartphone seasonality, partially offset by continued HPC-related demand.

The chip company is nearly split evenly between HPC and smartphone chip sales. The general weakness and lack of growth in smartphone demand has held back overall growth, with HPC demand set to shine in 2024.

TSMC felt gross margin pressure during 2023, leading to a decline in profits. Q4 '23 gross margins slipped over 9 percentage points to 53.0%. The guidance for Q1 '24 forecasts some stability at this level, and investors should expect strong margin pressure into the 2H of the year as 3nm remains dilutive to margins.

The company will still lead the market with 2024 capex spending of $28 to $32 billion, generally in line with the 2023 spending of $30.5 billion. TSMC already has the lead in AI GPU chips, and the lead will remain in place, considering the leading competitor is actively trying to create their AI chips in competition against the major customers of TSMC.

TSMC appears back in long-term growth mode and the CFO reaffirmed the prior guidance on the Q4'23 earnings call as follows (emphasis added):

Despite a challenging 2023, our revenue remains well on track to grow between 15% and 20% CAGR over the next several years in U.S. dollar terms, which is the target we communicated back in January 2022 investor conference.

Buffett Missed This One

Just a year ago, a big deal was made that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) had started selling out of their position in TSMC. The fear at the time was that Buffett exiting at much lower prices in late 2022 and early 2023 would cause other investors to follow and miss this long-term growth story trading at a discount.

The irony here is that TSMC suggests demand is strong for the AI GPU chips from big customers likes Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) while smartphone demand is languishing in part due to seasonality. Berkshire Hathaway continues to have their largest investment in Apple (AAPL) despite selling TSMC due to political concerns in China.

TSMC has soared to $110 on the strong earnings and guidance for growth of over 20% in 2024. Even after this move, the chip company trades at only 14.4x forward EPS targets, while Apple still trades at 25.6x earnings estimates.

Data by YCharts

In essence, Apple trades at double the valuation multiples of TSMC and offers investors limited growth. TSMC is riding the AI chip boom, and Apple is still far behind in AI compared to other tech giants.

Investors spent the last year pushed into owning Apple and avoiding TSMC. The chip company definitely faces risks with China's view on Taiwan, but Apple faces similar problems with the China market being a major driver of sales and the majority of manufacturing still occurring in the Communist country.

The key here is for investors to invest based on market research and to not blindly follow legendary investors. Even after the rally above $110 today, TSMC remains the far cheaper stock and the chip company has impressive growth outlined for the next few years as AI chip demand is forecast to soar.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should've already piled into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited at lower prices, but the stock is still cheap following the big jump after strong guidance for 2024. Don't let Buffett's view on the semiconductor giant in Taiwan skew an investment decision and in fact use the discount as an opportunity to own a market leader at cheap price.