Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.09K Followers

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Demba - Director of IR

Kevin Blair - Chairman, President and CEO

Jamie Gregory - CFO

Bob Derrick - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Steven Alexopoulos - JP Morgan

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Brody Preston - UBS

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Synovus Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. And I will now turn the call over to Jennifer Demba, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you, and good morning. During today's call, we will reference the slides and press release that are available within the Investor Relations section of our website, synovus.com. Kevin Blair, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will begin the call. He will be followed by Jamie Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and we will be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.

Our comments include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the actual results could vary materially. We list these factors that might cause results to differ materially in our press release and in our SEC filings which are available on our website. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements because of new information, early developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. During the call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures related to the company's performance. You may see the reconciliation of these measures in

