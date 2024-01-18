Plug Power: $1 Billion ATM Facility Likely To Result In Major Dilution - Sell

audioundwerbung

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Very much as expected by me, cash-strapped fuel cell systems, electrolyzer solutions, and green hydrogen provider Plug Power Inc. or "Plug Power" has been struggling to secure non-dilutive financing in recent months.

While there have been reports of the company being in the final stages of negotiating a $1.5 billion Title XVII Department Of Energy ("DOE") loan guarantee, even a near-term conditional commitment by the DOE wouldn't address Plug Power's immediate liquidity needs as funding of the loan would remain subject to satisfying a number of conditions which usually takes several months or even quarters.

Remember also that Plug Power would be precluded from utilizing these project-based funds to cover outsized operating losses from the company's core material handling business.

In each of the past four quarters, Plug Power's liquidity has deteriorated by more than $500 million with just $570 million left at the end of Q3. Without raising additional capital, the company would likely run out of funds within the next few weeks.

Consequently, management had to take action and not surprisingly, resorted to establishing a massive open market sales facility ("ATM facility") with a division of B. Riley Financial (emphasis added by author):

On January 17, 2024, Plug Power Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.0 billion (the “Shares”). Sales of the Shares under the Sales Agreement, if any, will be made by any method that is deemed an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Shares will be offered through or to B. Riley, acting as agent in connection with agency transactions or as principal in connection with any principal transactions. The Company will have the right, but not the obligation, from time to time at its sole discretion over the 18-month period beginning on the date hereof to direct B. Riley on any trading day to act on a principal basis and purchase up to $10,000,000 of shares of its common stock as set forth in the Sales Agreement; provided, however only one principal sale may be requested per day, and in no event on consecutive calendar days, unless otherwise agreed to by B. Riley. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the aggregate amount of shares of common stock that the Company will direct B. Riley to sell as principal in principal transactions (inclusive of any shares sold by B. Riley in agency transactions) in any calendar week shall not exceed $30,000,000. B. Riley will be entitled to receive from the Company a commission in an amount (i) up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per Share sold through it as agent in agency transactions and (ii) equal to 5.0% of the purchase price per Share sold to B. Riley, as principal in principal transactions. (...)

Please note that this ATM facility is particularly ugly as Plug Power has the right to sell up to $10 million in shares directly to B. Riley on a daily basis with a weekly limit of $30 million at a price "equal to the product of (a) 0.95, multiplied by (b) the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP for the applicable Commitment Advance Purchase Period" or in layman's terms, a roughly 5% discount to prevailing market prices.

As a result, B. Riley would be incentivized to short the company's common shares as soon as Plug Power provides them with a so-called "Commitment Advance Notice" in order to lock in and maximize the gains from the discounted purchase agreement thus putting additional pressure on the company's beaten-down shares.

Keep in mind that there are no daily or weekly limitations to the number of shares sold directly into the open market.

Even worse, the agreement does not specify a floor price for the stock thus providing for potentially unlimited dilution.

Considering the company's dire liquidity position, I would expect Plug Power to utilize the new ATM facility aggressively. At the recent rate of cash usage, the company would have to raise approximately $8 million on a daily basis just to stay afloat.

Apparently, persistently selling large amounts of newly-issued common shares into the open market is going to impact the company's stock price as very much evidenced by the recent performance of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) or "Nikola", another cash-strapped player in the hydrogen fuel cell space:

Persistent open market sales and toxic convertible debt issuances resulted in Nikola's share count almost doubling over the first ten months of 2023:

Assuming full utilization of the ATM facility at an average sales price of $1.50 per share would result in existing shareholders being diluted by more than 50%:

But even when assuming a very generous $2.50 average sales price, dilution for existing shareholders would still calculate to approximately 40%.

With a massive ATM facility having been put in place right ahead of the company's annual business update next week and preliminary fourth quarter results likely to disappoint again, management would be well-served to come up with a large-scale DOE loan guarantee commitment or similarly good news in order to avoid another sell-off and maximize proceeds from open market sales.

However, even assuming full utilization of the facility in the near future would only provide funds for two additional quarters at the current rate of cash usage.

In recent months, analysts have reduced estimates across the board with the current consensus revenue estimate for Q4 already sitting more than $130 million below management's implied guidance of $530 million provided at the symposium in September:

However, given the dismal condition of the core material handling business and ongoing headwinds in the electrolyzer segment, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company missing even reduced expectations by a wide margin again, very similar to last year. As a result, full-year revenues are likely to come in around or even below $1 billion, almost 30% below management's initial 2023 guidance of $1.4 billion.

Adding insult to injury, the company's much-touted green hydrogen plant in Georgia just missed another deadline to commence liquefaction operations while the company's sole existing facility in Tennessee has reportedly been shut down due to contamination.

In a recent note, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco estimated near-term capital needs of between $1 billion to $1.5 billion to fund the company's "highly capital intensive business to provide itself runway to improve its margin and cash flow profile".

Regarding expectations for next week's business update call, given the combination of persistent business headwinds and severe capital constraints, I would expect management to provide 2025 guidance well below current consensus estimates and lower the company's aggressive long-term targets substantially:

With plenty of negative catalysts ahead and perceived positive news likely being met with massive sales under the new ATM facility, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the shares.

Bottom Line

Very much as I anticipated, Plug Power's management has so far failed to line up non-dilutive financing. With remaining liquidity deteriorating quickly, I would expect the company to utilize the new $1 billion ATM facility aggressively thus resulting in persistent pressure on the company's stock price.

Even a potential near-term DOE conditional loan guarantee commitment is not likely to save existing shareholders from outsized dilution as funding of DOE-backed loans usually takes several months or sometimes even quarters. In addition, the company won't be able to use the funds for covering ongoing losses from operations.

Considering the very likely potential for massive, near-term dilution, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on until the ailing company shows signs of stabilization and management finally starts delivering on its promises.

Risk Factors

Should the company somehow manage to limit dilution for shareholders by securing more traditional debt financing in addition to a potential DOE loan guarantee, shares might stage a recovery rally.

Another positive catalyst would be the Georgia plant finally commencing liquid green hydrogen production.

However, given Plug Power's financial condition it is hard to imagine the company not meeting major recovery rallies with increased open market sales.

