Plug Power: $1 Billion ATM Facility Likely To Result In Major Dilution - Sell

Jan. 18, 2024 1:26 PM ET
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Cash-strapped fuel cell systems, electrolyzer solutions and green hydrogen provider Plug Power has been struggling to secure non-dilutive financing in recent months.
  • In each of the past four quarters, Plug Power's liquidity has deteriorated by more than $500 million with just $570 million left at the end of Q3.
  • Consequently, management resorted to establishing a $1 billion open market sales facility with a division of B. Riley Financial.
  • Considering the company's dire liquidity position, I would expect Plug Power to utilize the facility aggressively. At the recent rate of cash usage, the company would have to raise approximately $8 million on a daily basis just to stay afloat.
  • Given the very likely potential for massive, near-term dilution, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on until the ailing company shows signs of stabilization and management finally starts delivering on its promises.
Green Hydrogen renewable energy production facility - green hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Very much as expected by me, cash-strapped fuel cell systems, electrolyzer solutions, and green hydrogen provider Plug Power Inc. or "Plug

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

CJlove4all
Today, 2:32 PM
Climate scam beneficiary---- looks about to go BK----- thank Dems for this scam promotion---- end this one already----

US fossil supplies worth $100's of Trillions and 100's of years supplies---- cheap/reliable/safe---and Completely US owned and controlled------FREEDOM

Unlike the China-dependent, mineral-supply chain-dependent solar/wind/EVs scam.
TopGun2
Today, 2:31 PM
Nice report Henrik
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:51 PM
just getting started:

www.youtube.com/...
kanematt
Today, 1:55 PM
@OverTheHorizon I see comments are turned off. YouTube does not seem to be showing any likes on that video.
TopGun2
Today, 2:30 PM
@OverTheHorizon Not many people attending
Seeburto
Today, 1:30 PM
Yes, my take as well. Glad I avoided this stock.
