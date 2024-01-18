Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastenal Company (FAST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 18, 2024 1:04 PM ETFastenal Company (FAST) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.09K Followers

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Taylor Ranta - Financial Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Manager

Dan Florness - President and Chief Executive Officer

Holden Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

David Manthey - Baird

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital Markets

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Fastenal 2023 Annual and Q4 Earnings Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Taylor Ranta of the Fastenal Company. Please go ahead, Taylor.

Taylor Ranta

Welcome to the Fastenal Company 2023 annual and fourth quarter earnings conference call. This call will be hosted by Dan Florness, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Holden Lewis, our Chief Financial Officer. The call will last for up to one hour and will start with a general overview of our quarterly results and operations with the remainder of the time being open for questions and answers.

Today's conference call is a proprietary Fastenal presentation and is being recorded by Fastenal. No recording, reproduction, transmission or distribution of today's call is permitted without Fastenal's consent. This call is being audio simulcast on the Internet via the Fastenal Investor Relations homepage, investor.fastenal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Web site until March 1, 2024, at midnight Central Time.

As a reminder, today's conference call may include statements regarding the company's future plans and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. It is important to note that the company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FAST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FAST

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.