Following our Bullish long-term story on Ryanair Holdings released in early January, today we analyze easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF, OTCQX:ESYJY). Since our last update, the company's stock price is up by almost 35%, and moving into 2024, it is an excellent moment to review our long-term thesis and update easyJet's yearly financial forecast. As a reminder, our supportive buy target was backed by 1) consumers' resiliency on travel expenses, 2) a return on dividend payments supported by a solid balance sheet, and 3) investment in new aircraft with a double benefit to reduce fuel consumption & increase passengers volume to gain margin expansion.

Why are we still positive?

Despite a stock price change of +35%, we believe there is still room for the stock price to grow. This is based on the following forward-thinking estimates:

(Wins from capacity constraints). We believe easyJet will benefit from aircraft capacity constraints in Europe. In our calculation, we are increasing the company's 2024 load factor by 1 basis point, but in Q1, our team forecasted a Q1 load factor reduction to 87% from 87.5%. This is due to the limited impact of the Middle East conflict. In number, Israel, Jordan, and Egypt represent 4% of the planned H1 capacity. That said, the summer season has not been affected, and the company already reported that 30% of capacity is sold (Fig 2); (Positive holiday intake). Supported by a positive view on Winter Is Coming, we estimate higher holiday contributions. Higher passenger numbers will support this expected growth. easyJet targets a plus 35% (Fig 1), while we were at +30%. This will contribute to increase margins and provide cash flow generation. According to our estimates, the Holidays season is likely to represent almost 33% of the total profit in 2024; (Fuel savings). Here at the Lab, we are also lowering ex-fuel cost unit costs. We refresh our fuel calculation with the latest oil spot rates, leading to a 1% and 2% saving in easyJet P&L for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Since we last updated, our September 2024 fuel costs have been forecasted at £2.23 billion. As a reminder, the company targets unit costs ex-fuel as 'broadly flat' in H1 2024, but we were anticipating higher ex-fuel costs on a yearly basis. In our previous guidance, we expected higher unit costs in H2 2024. That said, thanks to lower oil prices, this is now offset, and we expect flattish costs; (Supportive capital structure and better allocation). In our estimates, we take a positive view on the reinstated dividend. In our numbers, there is space for dividend growth. With a 4.5p payment this year and a 1% dividend yield, we forecast 11.5p in 2024 and 17p in 2025. Therefore, we see the potential for a DPS increase in the coming years. Despite fleet CAPEX, this is supported by a solid balance sheet with a net debt/EBITDA, which remains at 0.2x. Based on the company's investment plan (Fig 3), we project CAPEX due to new deliveries of £1.3 billion and £1.5 billion in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

With the above consideration, we updated our Q1 and FY model. Our 2024 EBITDAR increased from £1.24 billion to £1.36 billion, moving our 2024(E) EPS from 56p to 60p. Regarding the Q1, we now see a profit before tax at -£140 million compared to last year at -€133 million. Our September 2024 increase is backed by lower fuel costs and higher passenger volumes (now more aligned with the company's target).

Conclusion and Valuation

Benefits from EU capacity constraints, a 30% volume sold in the next holiday season, and stable costs supported by lower fuel costs make easyJet a buy. Our P/E (unchanged) is set at 10x, and we increased our target price from 560p to 600p. In addition, easyJet's leverage and earnings have improved after the pandemic, but we do not apply a higher multiple. The shares trade below their historical average, which we think is unjustified. Downside industry risks include lower consumer demand and FX links to fuel costs; in particular, a higher $ may hurt profitability, wage inflation, and higher for longer interest rates and CAPEX delays. On easyJet-specific risk, we see market share loss in primary airports, lower cost control, weaker yield than anticipated, a miss in earnings, and weakness in passenger growth.

