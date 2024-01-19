Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSX Stock: Earnings, Risks, And The Road To Elevated Long-Term Gains

Jan. 19, 2024 7:30 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX) StockNSC, UNP, CP, CP:CA
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CSX Corporation navigates economic uncertainties with a focus on intermodal growth, strategic industrial development, and adapting to market shifts.
  • As CSX approaches earnings, the company faces short-term risks but showcases resilience, positioning itself as a potential buying opportunity on a correction.
  • CSX's proactive approach to truck-to-rail conversion, intermodal growth, and pricing challenges underscores its long-term commitment and resilience in a cyclical market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

CSX-Lokomotive befährt den "Folkston Funnel", Folkston, Georgia (<a href=USA)' data-id="1717841034" data-type="getty-image" width="1536px" height="1028px" srcset="https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w1536 1536w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w1280 1280w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w1080 1080w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w750 750w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w640 640w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w480 480w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w320 320w, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1717841034/image_1717841034.jpg?io=getty-c-w240 240w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) calc(100vw - 36px), (max-width: 1024px) calc(100vw - 132px), (max-width: 1200px) calc(66.6vw - 72px), 600px">

John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.58K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, CP, NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.