Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AOK: A Retired Investor's 401k Aggregator

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is a 70% fixed income, 30% equities fund that seeks to track the performance of a conservative stock-bond allocation strategy.
  • The fund's composition includes fixed income ETFs such as the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF.
  • Buying fixed income at the current macroeconomic juncture is seen as a viable option, with rate cuts priced in for 2024 and the potential for positive price performance.
  • AOK has very limited growth potential via its low 30% equity sleeve and thus represents a conservative income play.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) is an exchange-traded fund from iShares/BlackRock. The vehicle seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index which is composed of equity and fixed

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.16K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AOK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AOK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.