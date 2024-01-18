Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: There's A Lot To Love Here

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. is a big data software provider targeting governments, large enterprises, and small businesses.
  • Palantir's unique sales strategy relies on the software selling itself, leading to rapid growth and strong financials.
  • While backward-looking valuation metrics suggest extreme overvaluation, Palantir Technologies touts a really solid PEG ratio and is poised for significant growth.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Business Fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data software provider operating with a Software as a Service, or SaaS, business model. The main target markets for PLTR products (I will refer to them as platforms) are governments and large

This article was written by

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
1.15K Followers
I'm an individual investor focused mostly on the semiconductor industry. I'm committed to bringing readers timely, relevant, and actionable insight into this industry. I'm developing a deep understanding of one of the most intricate manufacturing processes and globally interconnected supply chains in history.Aside from semiconductors,  I have expertise and interest in the financial and banking sectors, with both academic and professional experience in these industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

HansonAL profile picture
HansonAL
Today, 5:18 PM
Comments (20)
Completely agree, excellent analysis!
c
centuron
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (125)
Wish you noted actual use of products. I like to think of a dedicated detective using a cork board with red yarn strings connecting all the suspects. Now what PLTR product would that be ?
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (260)
@centuron That would be Gotham. The detective is like a bank trying to decipher fraudulent behavior/transactions in their vast web of transaction data.
jaeger8888 profile picture
jaeger8888
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (1.59K)
Who watched Karp's CNBC interview today where he said the company is growing so fast it will have to reinvent itself?
HansonAL profile picture
HansonAL
Today, 5:17 PM
Comments (20)
@jaeger8888 💯
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (2.37K)
Very well written article. You validated my conviction thesis with the Airbus example: Once companies are faced with superior results from competitors who use PLTR, they will be forced to adopt.....something. I didn't consider the vertical spread you mentioned, but that just adds another dimension. Nicely done.
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
Today, 4:56 PM
Comments (260)
@Charliedon'tsurf Thanks for reading and for the comment!
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 4:45 PM
Comments (15.98K)
That's a really good explanation of their business, thank you.
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (260)
@Krypto Thanks for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.