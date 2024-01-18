Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BILS: A Place To Park Cash To Pay The Bills

Trapping Value
Summary

  • The SPDR® Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF tracks the Bloomberg 3-12 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index.
  • The BILS fund has a slightly lower performance compared to the index due to its annual expense ratio.
  • The fund is well-positioned for potential rate cuts and is a good choice for investors who believe rate cuts of this magnitude will not occur.
Treasury checks for corona virus relief or IRS refunds or Social Security payments

NoDerog/iStock via Getty Images

The Bloomberg 3-12 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index comprises United States Treasury Bills with between 3 to 12 months left to maturity. The fund that we will be discussing today, SPDR® Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS), tracks

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Comments (4)

bbob68 profile picture
bbob68
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (1.26K)
I found it easier to just buy short-term Treasuries. Fidelity makes it so simple. as I'm sure all brokerages do.
Having been around long enough to remember substantial costs and efforts associated with trading, including the actual handling of paper stock certificates, I am just amazed at how easy and cheap it has become. It has to be one of the best value propositions ever.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (3.07K)
Good option if your broker firm doesn’t have a 5% money market fund.
M
MJ Pragmatist
Today, 5:11 PM
Comments (1.62K)
You might have compared BIL vs BILS not that there is a lot of difference. Thanks.
krh7 profile picture
krh7
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (22)
Why this over a Vanguard money market (VMFXX)?
