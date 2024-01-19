Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Cheap REITs That Could Return 25% Before My Birthday (In May)

Jan. 19, 2024 7:00 AM ETFCPT, ARE, REXR4 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm planning a big birthday bash in May.
  • And one way that I can celebrate is by investing in some cheap REITs.
  • Let's hope that Mr. Market agrees with my picks.
Happy Birthday party concept. Funny cute puppy dog border collie wearing birthday silly eyeglasses and smiling isolated on white background. Pet dog on Birthday day.

Iuliia Zavalishina/iStock via Getty Images

I have a birthday in May.

The 10th to be precise.

That’s just four months from now.

I’m already planning now because I want to celebrate by having a big birthday bash.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.22K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (573)
Good morning and thanks for the article Brad.

You are more optimistic than me. I think there are at least 3 if not more rate cuts baked into the market from last quarter. If the Fed doesn't start cutting rates in March there will be a pullback.

I still ask myself....why would the Fed cut rates? They are currently at their historical level, the economy is positive, unemployment is low and inflation is well above target. The only two reasons I can come up with are a recession, or political. A political rate cut will drive inflation back up quickly.

Just my two cents...I hope you are right and I am wrong.
G
German-Investor
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (1.78K)
You do exactly the right thing by buying a high-quality german car ;-) although a 911 is the best, the Taycan is also a really great car!
Solar Investing profile picture
Solar Investing
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (1.68K)
I'm going to add to my ARE position and maybe I too can afford one of those beautiful arctic blue Porsche Taycans by my August birthday (I wish LOL).
AEMAD profile picture
AEMAD
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (82)
Nicely written article, thank you. Mine's same month as yours on the 9th. A very early Happy Birthday wishes. Have a great weekend bud!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

