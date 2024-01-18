Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innovative Industrial Properties Or NewLake Capital: Which Is The Better Cannabis REIT?

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • IIPR and NLCP both offer compelling dividend yields from US cannabis properties of 7.9% and 9.8% respectively.
  • NLCP is cheaper as it is currently changing hands for an 8.8x price to annualized AFFO multiple albeit with a 5% year-over-year dip in revenue due to tenant issues.
  • IIPR offers 126% dividend coverage versus 118% for NLCP with both cannabis REITs having debt-to-equity ratios that are materially lower than other equity REITs.
The bull case underpinning cannabis REITs Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is of an oases of tranquility in a desert of chaos. The US recreational cannabis industry was kickstarted in 2012 when Washington and

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Comments (1)

Julian Lin
Today, 5:30 PM
No disrespect - but you analyzed NLCP, noticed they have no debt and trade at these valuations and you are neutral rated?
