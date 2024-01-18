alfexe

Investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets for the third month in four, withdrawing $86.0 billion from the conventional fund business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below).

Stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows for the thirty-third consecutive month (-$92.6 billion, their largest since December 2022). The fixed income funds macro-group—for the fifth month in a row—suffered net redemptions, handing back $12.1 billion. And, in a flight to safety, investors padded the coffers of money market funds, injecting $18.8 billion for December.

For the twentieth consecutive month, ETFs attracted net new money, taking in a record $129.6 billion for December (their largest monthly net inflows since at least September 2009).

Authorized participants (APs—those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the twentieth month in a row—injecting $112.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the twenty-third month running, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $17.1 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$85.8 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$19.5 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$5.3 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$1.6 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$372 million).

In this report, I highlight the December 2023 fund flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).