Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.09K Followers

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomas Lozano - Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations

Marcos Ramirez - Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Arana - Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Salazar - Chief Risk Officer

Fernando Soberón - Managing Director, Annuities and Pensions

José Francisco Martha González - MD Digital Banking

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Olavo Arthuzo - UBS

Rafael Soeda - Citi

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Edson Murguia - SummaCap

Andres Soto - Santander

Jitendra Singh - HSBC

Tomas Lozano

Good morning. I'm Tomas Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

We will begin our presentation from our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, who will walk us through the main financial indicators of the quarter and the year, including loan growth, our resilient asset quality, our main profitability indicators, as well as an update on ESG. Then Rafael Arana, our COO and CFO, will provide details on the NIM, the evolution of the cost of funds, and our progress in preparing our balance sheet for the lower rate cycle. He will also provide further details on expenses during the quarter and will conclude with our 2024 guidance.

Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. On Page 2 of our conference call deck, you will find our full disclaimer regarding forward looking statements.

Thank you. Marcos, please go ahead.

Marcos Ramirez

Thank you, Tomas. Good morning, everybody.

First of all, I wish you a very successful year. Thank you for joining us today. We are truly pleased with the results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GBOOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBOOY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.