American Airlines: Speculative Buy Ahead Of Q4

Summary

  • American Airlines shares dropped nearly 10% on Friday due to large-scale flight cancellations caused by severe weather conditions.
  • The dip in share price, driven by a souring of investor sentiment, could present an opportunity for investors to buy.
  • American Airlines is expected to report positive earnings for Q4'23 and has a positive EPS estimate revision trend.
  • Shares are cheap, and industry projections imply continual growth in FY 2024.

American Airlines flight preparing for landing at Chicago O"Hare international airport

Wirestock

Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) skidded almost 10% on Friday after severe weather conditions forced U.S. airline companies to cancel a large number of flights. Obviously, flight cancellations mean lost revenue for airline companies, but the effects should prove to be temporary

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAL, UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

